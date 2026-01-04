Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Athletic Bilbao: Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gavi updates

By Ben Sully | 04 Jan 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 23:43

Barcelona will head to Saudi Arabia with hopes of retaining the Spanish Super Cup they won last season.

The reigning La Liga champions and Copa del Rey winners will face Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's semi-final in Jeddah, with the winner set to face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Sunday's final.

The Catalan giants, who sit top of La Liga, will carry significant momentum into the mini-tournament after winning their last eight competitive matches, including a 2-0 success in Saturday's derby clash with rivals Espanyol.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Athletic, who qualified for the Spanish Super Cup via last season's fourth-place finish.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Athletic)

Araujo, who has missed the last eight games, recently returned to training after taking a period of absence to prioritise his mental health. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick revealed that the Uruguayan is "not 100% physically" ahead of the win over Espanyol, casting doubt over his level of involvement in the Spanish Super Cup.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi is continuing to work on his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his right knee in September. February is said to be the target month for his return, although Barcelona will not take any risks with his return to action.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a partial tear of his ACL in a training session in December.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the semi-final tie.