Liverpool injury update: Arne Slot explains Hugo Ekitike issue and Florian Wirtz fitness amid Arsenal concerns

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 20:53 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:53

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has explained the absence of Hugo Ekitike from Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Fulham, while also delivering an update on Florian Wirtz's fitness.

With Alexander Isak out for a matter of weeks, Ekitike was expected to be retained up front for the trip to Craven Cottage, but the Frenchman was an unexpected absentee from the team sheet.

Liverpool stated that Ekitike had been suffering from a minor fitness issue without going into further detail, raising concern about his availability for Thursday's blockbuster battle with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Slot confirmed that Ekitike had been suffering from something 'a little more' than a delayed onset of muscle soreness, leaving his availability for Arsenal up in the air.

"Yes, [Hugo] travelled because he felt something during the training session, so he went for an MRI scan and we got the result when we were flying," the Dutchman revealed.

Arne Slot explains Hugo Ekitike Liverpool injury absence from Fulham draw

© Imago

"We were hoping it was just a bit of DOMS, which he also had. Why? Because Alex [Isak] has been out and since Alex is out [Hugo] doesn't play 70 minutes or 60 minutes or sometimes gets a bit of rest.

"He has to play 80 or 90 minutes every single game for the first time in his life at Premier League level, for the first time in his life without a winter break, for the first time in his life at Champions League level. So not a surprise he then gets a bit tired and gets DOMS.

"We were hoping it was only DOMS and then we could have used him maybe as a sub, but unfortunately, we saw a little bit more and then you cannot take a risk."

Without Isak and Ekitike in the ranks, Slot deployed Cody Gakpo as the most advanced attacker, with Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones completing an auxiliary front four in West London.

Following earlier strikes from Wirtz and Harry Wilson, Gakpo had seemingly won the game for Liverpool with a 94th-minute effort, but Harrison Reed's rocket three moments later dramatically stole a point for the home side.

Wirtz was already off the pitch by that point, having been replaced by Jeremie Frimpong on the 76-minute mark following Slot's omission that the £116m playmaker was managing a slight hamstring problem.

Arne Slot gives Florian Wirtz fitness update before Arsenal

The ex-Feyenoord boss also conceded that Wirtz was feeling the effects of the brutal English football calendar, but his substitution was more about managing his minutes rather than a sign of anything sinister.

"Florian had the same last week when we put him in an MRI scan and there was only DOMS, so he didn't have anything," Slot added. But he is also experiencing this programme for the first time.

"If I don't have that many players, I would like the ones I do have available and playing as many minutes as possible, but realistically. That's what I tried to do today."

Should Liverpool suffer defeat to Arsenal on Thursday, the reigning champions will be 17 points behind the Gunners with 17 games left to play, while the gap to second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa stands at eight points.