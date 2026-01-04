Hugo Ekitike Liverpool absence explained as Arne Slot suffers new injury scare before Arsenal

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 14:01 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 14:01

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has been surprisingly omitted from the squad to face Fulham in Sunday's Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

With Alexander Isak absent for the next couple of months due to his serious ankle injury, Ekitike was expected to be given the nod up front once again for the showdown with the Cottagers.

However, the Frenchman was nowhere to be seen on the teamsheet, and Liverpool confirmed on their website that he had been left out of the squad due to a minor fitness problem.

No further details on Ekitike's problem have been disclosed, but the former Paris Saint-Germain striker has also emerged as a doubt for Liverpool's crucial meeting with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday.

With no Ekitike in the ranks, either Florian Wirtz or Cody Gakpo is expected to lead the line for Liverpool at Craven Cottage, where Slot has made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Leeds United in midweek.

Milos Kerkez replaces Andrew Robertson at left-back, while Alexis Mac Allister has also returned to the XI, with Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Gakpo