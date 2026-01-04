Premier League GW21: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 20:04 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:04

With the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League yet to return, fans can enjoy yet another midweek round of Premier League fixtures over the next few days.

Basement battlers West Ham United and Nottingham Forest commence gameweek 21 at the London Stadium, before no fewer than eight games take place on Wednesday evening, involving four Big Six clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur head to Bournemouth, Chelsea meet Fulham in a West London derby, Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United endeavour to return to winning ways at Burnley.

However, all roads lead to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening, when leaders Arsenal and holders Liverpool collide in a clash of the titans at the Emirates.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

WEST HAM VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Tuesday, 8pm)

© Imago / Every Second Media

WEST HAM

Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Jean-Clair Todibo (groin), Lucas Paqueta (back)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: John Victor (calf), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock), Dan Ndoye (unspecified)

BOURNEMOUTH VS. TOTTENHAM (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago / Action Plus

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Will Dennis (ankle)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Pape Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (unspecified)

© Imago / Focus Images

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (concussion)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (foot)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Joao Gomes (groin)

FULHAM VS. CHELSEA (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago / News Images

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Kenny Tete (unspecified)

Doubtful: Joshua King (knee)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (hamstring)

MAN CITY VS. BRIGHTON (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (toe), Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (unspecified), Savinho (unspecified), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (unspecified)

BURNLEY VS. MAN UTD (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Maxime Esteve (muscle)

MAN UNITED

Out: Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Bruno Fernandes (thigh)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Mason Mount (unspecified)

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Dan Burn (chest)

Doubtful: William Osula (ankle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Jacob Murphy (unspecified)

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Joe Rodon (ankle)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL VS. LIVERPOOL (Thursday, 8pm)

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Alexander Isak (ankle)

Doubtful: Hugo Ekitike (muscle)

