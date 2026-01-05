Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 00:12 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 06:03

Hoping to build on their first Premier League win, Wolverhampton Wanderers will travel to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday.

David Moyes's Toffees were thrashed 4-2 by Brentford at the weekend, and the manager will be demanding a response.

As for Rob Edwards's Old Gold, they earned a deserved three points with a 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League clash between Everton and Wolves.

What time does Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 7 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

Wolves will make their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's 52,769-capacity ground that replaced Goodison Park as the club's home.

How to watch Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Supporters can stream the contest live through Sky Go or on the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers can also stream this clash via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events are set to be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app moments after the final whistle, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Everton enjoyed a strong first few months of the season, but their poor form in recent weeks has seen their European hopes take a hit, with the Toffees slipping down into the bottom half at the weekend.

Between the start of November and their 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest on December 6, Moyes's side won four, drew one and lost just one of their six outings, but they come into this clash having lost three, drawn one and won only one of their games since.

With that in mind, Wednesday's match is a must-win for Everton, who will feel that they may have no better chance to get back on track than facing the Premier League's bottom club.

On the other hand, Wolves will be buoyed by their dominant display against West Ham, and the travelling fans would be forgiven for being cautiously optimistic given their opponents' struggles of late.

Edwards's men know that they need to take every opportunity to add to their tally considering that they remain 12 points from safety, but they are heading to Merseyside full of confidence and hope.