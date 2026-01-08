Harvey Barnes creates Premier League history with record-breaking goal against Leeds

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jan 2026 01:16

Newcastle United secured one of the most dramatic victories in the history of the Premier League on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over Leeds United at St James' Park.

The Magpies had to demonstrate immense resilience throughout the contest, coming from behind three times to eventually overcome a stubborn Yorkshire outfit.

The high-scoring affair was a significant statement of intent from Eddie Howe's side as they continue to push for a top-four finish during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the match will forever be remembered for its extraordinary conclusion deep into second-half stoppage time.

The result has moved the Tyneside club into sixth in the table as they enter a crucial run of winter fixtures.

Barnes makes history with latest winning goal on record

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to Opta, Harvey Barnes’s decisive strike in the 102nd minute is officially the latest winning goal ever scored in a Premier League match.

The goal was timed at 101 minutes and 48 seconds, surpassing all previous records since data collection began in the 2006-07 season.

Barnes, who had already found the net earlier in the game, produced a moment of magic by swivelling in the box to fire past the Leeds goalkeeper.

Wednesday's goals were the forward's fourth and fifth league goals of the season, which came at a timely moment given the circumstances.

102 - Harvey Barnes 102nd-minute goal for Newcastle against Leeds (101:48) is the latest winner on record (from 2006-07) scored in a Premier League match. Bedlam. pic.twitter.com/qk0b6Tfoi7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2026

What does the historic victory mean for Newcastle?

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Apart from the individual record for Barnes, the three points are vital for maintaining momentum in a highly competitive race for European qualification.

Despite concerns over a serious injury to defender Fabian Schar, the squad demonstrated the depth and character needed to fight back.

Newcastle have won three consecutive league matches for the first time this season after wins over Burnley and Crystal Palace.