Fabian Schar injury: Eddie Howe gives update on Newcstle United defender after hospital rush

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jan 2026 00:19

Newcastle United maintained their pursuit of European football on Wednesday evening following a dramatic 4-3 Premier League victory over Leeds United at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe’s side showed immense character to come from behind on three occasions before Harvey Barnes secured all three points with a sensational 102nd-minute strike, sending the Magpies sixth in the table.

The high-scoring encounter was a testament to the attacking flair present in the Magpies' ranks during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the jubilation of the late winner was significantly tempered by a concerning incident involving one of the club's most experienced defensive stalwarts.

Schar rushed to hospital following horror injury against Leeds

© Imago / Sportimage

Fabian Schar was forced to leave the field on a stretcher during the second half of the midweek clash after appearing to sustain a serious leg injury.

The 34-year-old was involved in an accidental tangle with Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 70th minute and immediately signalled for medical attention.

Physios provided around five minutes of treatment on the pitch before the Swiss international was taken to a local hospital for further assessment.

“I don’t know too much, I think it’s an ankle problem," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe via SunSport. “Fingers crossed, our thoughts are with him. I think he is at the hospital now,"

The veteran centre-back was seen with his leg in a protective brace as he was applauded off by the home supporters.

Newcastle face defensive crisis as injury list grows

© Imago

The potential long-term absence of Schar presents a major selection headache for Howe as he navigates a mounting injury crisis in the backline.

Newcastle are already without the services of Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles, leaving the squad severely depleted in central defensive positions.

With the January transfer window now open, the hierarchy may be forced to accelerate plans for a new defensive arrival to ensure the season does not derail.

Schar has been a vital component of the Magpies' rearguard this term, featuring in 16 of the team's league games, starting 11 fixtures.