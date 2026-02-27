Premier League Gameweek 28
Newcastle
Feb 28, 2026 3.00pm
St. James' Park
Everton

Team News: Newcastle vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Newcastle vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

Fresh from securing last-16 Champions League qualification, Newcastle United play host to Everton in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies claimed a 4-1 away victory over the Toffees in the reverse fixture three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. EVERTON

 

NEWCASTLE

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Jacob Ramsey (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Doubtful: Mark Travers (wrist/hand)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Newcastle United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe