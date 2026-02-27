Team News: Newcastle vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 15:00

Fresh from securing last-16 Champions League qualification, Newcastle United play host to Everton in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies claimed a 4-1 away victory over the Toffees in the reverse fixture three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Jacob Ramsey (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Doubtful: Mark Travers (wrist/hand)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry