Team News: Newcastle vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fresh from securing last-16 Champions League qualification, Newcastle United play host to Everton in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies claimed a 4-1 away victory over the Toffees in the reverse fixture three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. EVERTON
NEWCASTLE
Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh)
Doubtful: Jacob Ramsey (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
EVERTON
Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)
Doubtful: Mark Travers (wrist/hand)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry