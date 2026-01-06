Team News: Everton vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 06 Jan 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 19:30

Buoyed by their first Premier League win of the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers will head on their travels for Wednesday's clash against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Wolves are still languishing at the bottom of the table, while the Toffees head into the midweek round of fixtures in 12th spot, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team for both sides.

EVERTON

Out: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (undisclosed), Idrissa Gueye (international duty), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry

WOLVES

Out: Toti (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty)

Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Joao Gomes (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Mosquera, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Larsen