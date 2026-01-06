Team News: Everton vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Buoyed by their first Premier League win of the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers will head on their travels for Wednesday's clash against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Wolves are still languishing at the bottom of the table, while the Toffees head into the midweek round of fixtures in 12th spot, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team for both sides.
EVERTON vs. WOLVES
EVERTON
Out: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (undisclosed), Idrissa Gueye (international duty), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry
WOLVES
Out: Toti (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty)
Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Joao Gomes (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Mosquera, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Larsen