Chido Obi: What's happened to Man United wonderkid after first-team breakthrough?

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 09:41 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 09:48

Manchester United are reportedly 'happy' with Chido Obi's progress and have called for 'patience' when it comes to the 18-year-old.

Obi had a stunning 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances of the season.

The attacker turned down the chance to sign a professional contract with the Gunners in favour of joining Man United, completing a high-profile switch to the Red Devils in the summer of 2024.

Obi featured on eight occasions for Man United's first team in 2024-25, including seven outings in the Premier League, but he dropped back down to the Under-21s for this season.

© Imago

Man United 'happy' with Obi's development

The teenager was on the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the end of December but has not featured for the senior side this term.

Obi has a record of 15 goals and one assist in 13 appearances for Man United Under-18s, in addition to 10 goals and six assists in 29 matches for Man United Under-21s.

According to The Sun, Man United chiefs are 'happy' with the attacker's progress and believe that it was the right decision to keep him with the academy in 2025-26.

Obi's off-the-ball work has improved this term, and the Red Devils are still said to be confident that the forward can become a first-team star in the coming years.

The attacker has five goals in Premier League 2 this term, while he has helped Man United Under-18s reach the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, scoring against Derby County Under-18s and Oxford United Under-18s in the competition this term.

© Imago

What does the future hold for Obi?

Obi will be looking to finish the season strongly for the Under-21s and Under-18s with a view to potentially pushing to break back into the first team next term.

There is a strong chance that the forward will be involved for the first team during their preparations for next season, but it is important to remember that Obi will not be 19 until November, and there is still a lot of improvement to come.

Obi's goalscoring exploits during his youth career have been exceptional, but he will need to work on his overall game in order to be a star at the highest level.