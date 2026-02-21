Manchester United lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bruno Fernandes seeks to maintain away form

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 18:21

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes heads into Monday’s trip to Everton in scintillating away form, having scored twice and provided eight assists in his last nine Premier League matches on the road.

While Michael Carrick's side have benefitted from Benjamin Sesko's knack for late goals recently, the Slovenian forward — who boasts four away goals this term — is expected to be kept in reserve as Bryan Mbeumo leads the line.

Mbeumo currently sits as the Red Devils' top scorer with 10 goals including four on the road, and the versatile attacker will likely be supported by a creative trio of Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha and the aforementioned Fernandes.

Although Carrick is not missing any of his most consistent starters, the visitors must make do without the injured trio of Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu.

This allows Harry Maguire to continue his partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence, flanked by the experienced duo of Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw.

In the middle of the park, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are poised to provide the necessary stability to combat Everton's physical midfield.

Between the posts, Senne Lammens is expected to keep his place as he looks to prevent United from losing twice to Everton in the same season since 2013-14.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

