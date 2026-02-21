Everton lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall chases Andy King record

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 18:11

Everton attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could etch his name into the club's history books on Monday night as he looks to become the first English Toffees player since Andy King in 1978-79 to score home and away against Manchester United in a single season.

The former Leicester City man is currently tied on five goals for the campaign with Thierno Barry and Iliman Ndiaye, and the attacking trio are all expected to start at Goodison Park despite David Moyes's side missing the suspended Jake O'Brien following his red card against Bournemouth.

While long-term absentee Jack Grealish remains sidelined with an ankle injury, there is a timely boost in defence as veteran captain Seamus Coleman returns to the fold for the first time since late January.

However, Nathan Patterson is likely to keep his place on the right of a back four also featuring James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko in front of undisputed No. 1 Jordan Pickford.

In the engine room, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner should provide the defensive screen required to allow the creative talents further forward to flourish.

Adam Armstrong is poised to join Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall in the supporting cast behind lone striker Barry, who aims to improve on his current tally of three home goals this term.

With a chance to secure a historic double over the Red Devils, Moyes will rely on this settled core to navigate the challenge of the visitors.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

