Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta urged to sign 19-year-old phenom as contract talks reach 'dead end'

Paris Saint-Germain are allegedly struggling to make progress in contract talks with talented teenage midfielder Senny Mayulu, in a development that should put Arsenal on red alert.

The 19-year-old shot to fame during the back end of the 2024-25 season, when he memorably scored PSG's final goal in their 5-0 battering of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

In doing so, Mayulu became the youngest French player to ever score in the showpiece match of a UEFA competition, and the third-youngest of all time after Patrick Kluivert and Brian Kidd.

The 2006-born has since been a prominent first-team player under Luis Enrique in the current campaign, making 28 appearances in all competitions and claiming four goals and five assists in the process.

However, Mayulu is now in the last 18 months of his contract with PSG, who could therefore find themselves under pressure to sell in the summer transfer window if a new deal cannot be agreed upon.

Senny Mayulu PSG talks 'hit dead end' over salary dispute

Les Parisiens are fighting tooth and nail to retain the 19-year-old on a contract until 2030, though, and he is thought to be keen to find an agreement with the reigning European champions too.

Negotiations are not proving so simple, though, as according to ICI Paris Ile-de-France - via Get French Football News - the talks have reached a 'dead end' due to a disagreement over finances.

The 'problem' allegedly stems from Mayulu's wage demands, as the midfielder's desired salary increase does not align with PSG's salary scale, leading to a roadblock in negotiations.

According to Capology, Mayulu currently earns around £36,000 at the Parc des Princes, although it is not clear how big a raise the youngster is requesting from the powers-that-be.

However, there is every chance that negotiations will be revived and yield a positive outcome, but PSG may have to consider a sale if the situation has not been resolved before the summer.

Why Senny Mayulu transfer would be perfect for Arsenal

A handful of top clubs in Europe are said to be tracking Mayulu's development, and while it is not known if Arsenal are one of them, the Gunners should be on high alert following this latest update.

Mikel Arteta's midfield is among the strongest on the planet, but almost every member of the engine room - Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Christian Norgaard, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino - are either approaching, in or past their prime.

Only Ethan Nwaneri - struggling to make a consistent impact on loan at Marseille - on the younger side, and Andrea Berta should be looking to future-proof the Arsenal midfield this summer.

The Gunners were linked with Rodrigo Mendoza, but Atletico Madrid won the race to sign the Spaniard from Elche, while Chelsea will provide stiff competition for Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, if PSG and Mayulu remain in deadlock in contract talks, Arsenal should not pass up this opportunity to sign a talented youngster - with trophy-winning experience - for a cut-price fee.