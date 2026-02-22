Team News: Everton vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Feb 2026 20:00

Everton aim to secure their first Premier League double over Manchester United since 2013-14 when they welcome the Red Devils to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Monday night's clash on Merseyside.

David Moyes's men will be hoping to replicate their 1-0 victory from the reverse fixture in November, while Michael Carrick's resurgent side travel to the Toffees on a nine-match unbeaten league run as they chase a top-four finish.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Jake O'Brien (suspended), Jack Grealish (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo