Premier League Gameweek 27
Everton
Feb 23, 2026 8.00pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Man Utd

Team News: Everton vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Everton vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / APL

Everton aim to secure their first Premier League double over Manchester United since 2013-14 when they welcome the Red Devils to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Monday night's clash on Merseyside.

David Moyes's men will be hoping to replicate their 1-0 victory from the reverse fixture in November, while Michael Carrick's resurgent side travel to the Toffees on a nine-match unbeaten league run as they chase a top-four finish.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON VS. MANCHESTER UNITED

EVERTON

Out: Jake O'Brien (suspended), Jack Grealish (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Everton related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe