Everton 1-3 Brentford: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Igor Thamove into top seven with win

By Calum Burrowes | 04 Jan 2026 18:14 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 19:02

Igor Thiago ended a mini goal drought in emphatic fashion as he netted his first Premier League hat-trick of the season, helping Brentford overtake Everton in the table and move into the top seven with a 4-1 win.

After failing to score in six appearances across December, Thiago rediscovered his clinical edge in front of goal as the Bees cruised to victory on their first-ever game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Caoimhin Kelleher was forced into a number of smart saves during the opening 25 minutes, but that did not stop the hosts from being booed off at the break with their side trailing 1-0.

A guided Vitaly Janelt cross was flicked on by Thiago to put the visitors a goal ahead after just 11 minutes.

Captain Nathan Collins doubled their lead after the break with another Janelt cross and then the lead was three just a minute later when Thiago picked up on a loose pass to slot past Jordan Pickford.

Everton did score twice in the final 24 minutes through Beto and Thierno Barry, but the goals came too late for the hosts, with Thiago confirming his hat-trick between the two Toffees strikes.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Questions were asked of the hosts when they were booed off at half-time by their own fans, only for their day to get much worse in the second period.

Conceding two goals in 60 seconds just after the break was the worst possible start to the half for David Moyes. They will be able to take hope that Beto and Barry were able to get on the scoresheet, but it all came too late for the hosts.

As for Brentford, Keith Andrews will be delighted that his side were able to get three points away from home, with their previous form on the road questionable.

Despite two second-half goals from the Toffees, there was never too much doubt about where the game was going after a Thiago hat-trick and a header from their captain.

EVERTON VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Thiago goal vs. Everton (11th min, Everton 0-1 Brentford)

Igor Thiago scores his 12th goal of the season to put Brentford ahead against Everton! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kxmc37xmfM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Thiago opens the scoring for Brentford, with his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

A cross from Janelt is met by the outstretched foot of Igor Thiago, who puts the Bees 1-0 up.

Nathan Collins vs Everton (50th min, Everton 0-2 Brentford)

"They've got Everton right where they want them!"



Brentford are 2-0 up at the Hill Dickinson stadium thanks to Nathan Collins ? pic.twitter.com/C7aAbjwEFZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Another cross from Janelt is sent into the box, and this time is met by the head of Ireland international Collins.

Collins's header goes past a despairing Jordan Pickford, who can do nothing to stop the Bees going 2-0 up at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Igor Thiago vs Everton (51st min, Everton 0-3 Brentford)

Brentford are running riot against Everton, who have gone 3-0 up just 2 minutes after scoring their second ? pic.twitter.com/NYSnwFV4hi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Everton begin to fall apart as Brentford score a second in as many minutes to go three goals ahead.

A direct pass goes to the feet of Kevin Shade who does well to turn quickly and lay it off to Thiago, who buries his second of the game.

Beto vs Brentford (66th min, Everton 1-3 Brentford)

"Suddenly, Everton have a little bit of hope!"



Beto heads home from Jack Grealish's cross ? pic.twitter.com/tG9oYw5qWV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Beto gives the Toffees hope late on!

A brilliant cross from Jack Grealish is flicked on by the head of Beto who brings his side back into the game late on.

Igor Thiago vs Everton (88th min, Everton 1-4 Brentford)

Thiago completes his hat-trick!

Surely that is the three points sealed for Keith Andrews' men as Thiago latches onto a pass from Collins and runs the length of the half to calmly confirm the victory.

Igor Thiago has a hat-trick as Brentford will take all three points ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/flYrOv76FV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Thierno Barry vs Brentford (91st min, Everton 2-4 Brentford)

Barry scores a late consolation goal!

Barry is able to head home another Grealish cross into the bottom left corner, but the goal has surely come too late.

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

© Imago

In a game where Thiago scored his 12th, 13th and 14th league goals of the season, there was no doubt as to who was getting the Man of the Match award.

The striker has now found the net 14 times in 20 Premier League appearances and was the standout performer for the Bees.

EVERTON VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 45%-54% Brentford

Shots: Everton 14-11 Brentford

Shots on target: Everton 6-7 Brentford

Corners: Everton 4-5 Brentford

Fouls: Everton 9-8 Brentford

WHAT NEXT?

Everton will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they take on struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Brentford will look to continue their good form when they host Sunderland at the Gtech Community Stadium on the same day.