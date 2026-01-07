Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mateus Mane earns point against nine-man Toffees

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 22:01 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 22:41

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their Premier League resurgence with a 1-1 comeback draw against nine-man Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday.

The Old Gold came into this game with their tails up after securing their first victory of the season last time out, but they found themselves a goal down after just 17 minutes, when Toffees centre-back Michael Keane converted a shot from Tim Iroegbunam.

David Moyes's side were also close to doubling their lead within the opening half hour, but thankfully for the visitors, Keane's header struck the post.

After Ladislav Krejci was forced off through injury in the second period, Rob Edwards bravely opted to introduce striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for the versatile defender, a decision that paid off almost immediately, as he assisted Mateus Mane's brilliant equaliser from the edge of the box.

Shockingly, the final minutes of this clash saw an otherwise standard affair explode in dramatic fashion. First, Everton had Keane sent off after he pulled Tolu Arokodare's hair, before Jack Grealish's ill-discipline spread onto the pitch and saw him dismissed for dissent.

Fortunately for Moyes, his players' bizarre actions did not impact the scoreline in the end, as they resisted wave after wave of Wolves pressure in stoppage time to run away with a point.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Everton were eyeing a potential push for a spot in the top four a few weeks back, but having won just one of their last six games - losing three and drawing two - they are currently in the bottom half.

Looking ahead to the Toffees' upcoming fixtures, they are set to face Aston Villa, in-form Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham over the next month, a tough run of games that will decide the direction of their campaign.

Compounding the defeat, Moyes also had both Keane and Grealish sent off, and the pair are now suspended for their side's FA Cup clash against Sunderland this weekend.

As for Wolves, they have now gone three matches unbeaten for the first time this season, and after picking up five points in that stretch, their hopes of survival have begun to stir.

However, Edwards will be disappointed to have drawn on Wednesday considering that Everton had two players sent off and that his team remain 14 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

On a more positive note, Mane delivered once again when it mattered, and the young star looks to be a serious talent.

EVERTON VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

Michael Keane goal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (17th min, Everton 1-0 Wolves)

Dwight McNeil swings a free kick in from the left flank, and though Wolves win the header, the ball falls kindly to Iroegbunam.

The Everton midfielder fires a half-volley towards goal and Keane is on hand to turn the strike into the back of the net!

Mateus Mane goal vs. Everton (69th min, Everton 1-1 Wolves)

Strand Larsen plays Mane in behind James Tarkowski, and the youngster takes the ball well before slotting a clean, precise finish into the bottom-right corner.

Wolves are back in it!

83rd min: Michael Keane (Everton) red card

When competing for a header with Arokodare, Keane pulls the forward's hair, and is shown a red card following a VAR review.

90th min: Jack Grealish (Everton) red card

EVERTON DOWN TO NINE!



After Everton win a free kick, Grealish claps sarcastically towards the referee and is given a second yellow card and subsequent red card.

Everton are down to nine men!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATEUS MANE

In a game of few moments, Mane earned Wolves a point with a standout finish midway through the second half.

The teenage midfielder has been a bright spark for the relegation favourites in recent weeks, and if they are to pull off a remarkable turnaround, then he will surely be at the heart of it.

EVERTON VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 45%-55% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Everton 13-12 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Everton 2-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Everton 2-7 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Everton 13-16 Wolverhampton Wanderers

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Everton will welcome Sunderland to the Hill Dickinson Stadium as part of Saturday's FA Cup action, while Wolves will host Shrewsbury Town at Molineux.