Wolves vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash.

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to welcome Everton to Molineux Stadium on Tuesday, as the Premier League rivals face off in the EFL Cup's third round.

Vitor Pereira's side are at serious risk of relegation having lost all five of their top-flight games this season, and they will be looking for some respite and encouragement from a cup run.

Last time out, the Old Gold took the lead against Leeds United and thought they were going to break their streak of defeats, only for the Peacocks to come from behind to win at Molineux.

The Toffees took four points in their clashes against Tuesday's opponents last season, and Wolves were already beaten 3-2 by the Blues on August 30 this term, with Jack Grealish providing two assists for his new teammates.

As for David Moyes's Everton, they are currently 10th in the Premier League table, and are hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 145

Wolves wins: 51

Draws: 29

Everton wins: 65

One of the oldest head-to-heads in English football, the first-ever meeting between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton was fought all the way back in 1889, a Division One encounter that the West Midlands outfit convincingly won 5-0.

However, Everton have since overtaken the Old Gold in the wins column, prevailing in 65 of their 145 meetings to date while suffering 51 losses, and the two sides have also shared the spoils on 29 occasions.

Victories have generally been harder to come by for Everton in more recent seasons, though, as they went six without a win against Wolves from November 2021 to December 2023, losing five of those contests and drawing the other at Molineux.

The Toffees snapped that miserable sequence in ruthless fashion in December 2024, though, storming to a 4-0 win at Goodison Park thanks partly to two Craig Dawson own goals, which made the centre-back just the fifth Premier League player to score multiple own goals in a game.

Wolves rectified some of those mistakes in March 2025, though, holding Everton to a 1-1 draw at Molineux as a Jack Harrison opener was cancelled out by Marshall Munetsi's first goal for the Old Gold.

The most recent clash between the sides took place in August 2025, with the Merseysiders emerging as 3-2 victors against Wolves away from home.

First-half goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye gave the Toffees a 2-1 lead at the interval, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the winning goal early in the second half.

Outside of top-flight action, Everton and Wolves contested a controversial FA Cup final in the 1892-93 season, which was won 1-0 by the Old Gold on a day where overcrowding saw spectators spill out onto the field.

The Toffees unsuccessfully requested a replay after the sheer number of fans hampered both sides' rhythm, and the Merseyside outfit were also on the wrong end of the most emphatic scoreline in this fixture, a 7-0 obliteration in a 1939 First Division game.

With 10 strikes in matches against Wolves, former Everton forward Joe Royle is the highest documented scorer in this particular matchup, while Raul Jimenez struck five versus the Toffees during his time in the Old Gold.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Wolves 2-3 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2025: Wolves 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Everton 4-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2023: Wolves 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Everton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Wolves 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Everton 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2022: Everton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Everton 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2021: Wolves 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jul 12, 2020: Wolves 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2019: Everton 3-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2019: Everton 1-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2018: Wolves 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

May 05, 2012: Wolves 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 19, 2011: Everton 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2011: Wolves 0-3 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2010: Everton 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 27, 2010: Wolves 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Wolves 2-3 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2025: Wolves 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Everton 4-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2023: Wolves 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Everton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Wolves 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Everton 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2022: Everton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Everton 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

