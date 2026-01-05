Wolves lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Rob Edwards sweating over Joao Gomes, Hwang Hee-chan fitness

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 23:44 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 00:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers are sweating over the fitness of Joao Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Wolves will head into the midweek fixture in a positive mood after claiming their first league win of the season at the 20th attempt in Saturday’s home meeting with West Ham United.

Jhon Arias, Hwang and Mateus Mane all got on the scoresheet in a dominant 3-0 victory, although they still need to overcome a 12-point gap to safety to preserve their top-flight status.

As the focus turns to Wednesday’s trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Rob Edwards knows that he will be without Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Toti, Leon Chiwome and Daniel Bentley due to injury, while Emmanuel Agbadou is at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

There are also concerns about Joao Gomes and Hwang’s availability after the pair were withdrawn with groin and calf injuries, respectively, in Saturday’s clash with West Ham.

Jorgen Strand Larsen could be given the nod to partner Tolu Arokodare up front if Hwang is unable to prove his fitness in time.

Meanwhile, Andre, who replaced Gomes at the break on Saturday, could come into the side to feature in the middle of the park alongside Arias and Mane, with the latter looking to build upon his first goal in senior football.

Hugo Bueno and Jackson Tchatchoua are expected to operate as the left and right wing-backs in Edwards’s 3-5-2 system.

After seeing his team record their first clean sheet at the weekend, the Wolves boss could stick with the back three of Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera and Ladislav Krejci, which would force Matt Doherty to settle for a place on the bench for a second consecutive game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; S. Bueno, Mosquera, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Larsen