Preview: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 23:07 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 23:14

After ending their long wait for a Premier League win, Wolverhampton Wanderers will now try to seal back-to-back victories when they head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Wednesday’s meeting with Everton.

The Toffees, meanwhile, will be looking to produce a positive result after falling to a disappointing 4-2 defeat in Sunday’s outing against Brentford.

Match preview

After winning four times in five matches, Everton have experienced a downturn in results with a return of just one victory from their last five Premier League outings.

The Toffees failed to score in defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal before they were held to a goalless draw in their away meeting with struggling Burnley.

Everton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success away to Nottingham Forest in their final outing of 2025, but they were unable to build upon that result in their opening game of the new year against Brentford, which saw Beto and Thierno Barry score in a 4-2 loss at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After suffering a third defeat in four home games, Everton have now dropped down to the bottom half of the standings, although they are only three points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for European football.

Bidding to play in UEFA competition for the first time since 2017-18, the Toffees will be desperate to avoid another disappointing result in Wednesday's fixture, especially as they are at risk of losing three consecutive home games for the first time since September 2023.

David Moyes's side may have lost 2-0 in September's EFL Cup tie against Wolves, but they were able to pick up a 3-2 victory in August's Premier League clash at Molineux, giving them the chance to complete a league double over the Midlands side for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

© Imago / News Images

Wolves endured a torrid first half of the 2025-26 season, mustering just three points from their first 19 Premier League matches.

They did at least manage to end a run of 11 consecutive Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 1-1 away draw against Manchester United in their final outing of 2025.

As it proved, that precious point laid the foundation for Wolves to end the wait for their first Premier League win of the season with an emphatic 3-0 success against relegation rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

After providing the assist for Jhon Arias’s opener, Hwang Hee-chan added a second from the penalty spot before 18-year-old Mateus Mane scored his first senior goal in a dominant first half at Molineux.

Rob Edwards saw his side see out the second period to clinch his first win as a Premier League manager at the ninth attempt following his arrival from Middlesbrough in November.

With his team still 12 points adrift from safety, the Wolves boss will be aware that his team need plenty more victories if they are to have any hope of extending their eight-season stay in the top flight.

Having lost 10 of their last 12 away league games since beating Man United last April, Wednesday's visitors may at least be able to take some confidence from the fact that they have won three of their previous four away matches against Everton, although their only defeat in that period took place on their final visit to Goodison Park in December 2024.

Everton Premier League form:

W L L D W L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

L L L L D W

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Everton are still having to cope without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, who are all working on their way back from hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz remains a doubt for the home fixture, having been forced to miss the last two matches with an undisclosed injury issue.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye and attacker Iliman Ndiaye are currently in Morocco, preparing for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against Mali on Friday.

Moyes is likely to keep changes to a minimum for Wednesday's fixture, although Merlin Rohl could come into his thinking if he opts to alter his attacking options.

Meanwhile, they will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium without the services of Toti, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Marshall Munetsi, Leon Chiwome and Daniel Bentley due to injury.

Rodrigo Gomes, who underwent surgery on a groin injury in October, is believed to be closing in on a return to action, although Wednesday's contest is likely to come too soon for the midfielder.

Joao Gomes and Hwang will both be assessed by the club's medical staff after they were withdrawn in Saturday's win over West Ham with groin and calf issues.

Centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou will definitely be unavailable for selection, with the Ivory Coast international preparing to represent his country in Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Burkina Faso.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; S. Bueno, Mosquera, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Larsen

We say: Everton 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves may be riding high after claiming their first win of the Premier League season, but they have lost eight of their 10 Premier League away games this season, and we think they will experience another fruitless away trip against an Everton side that will be determined to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Brentford.

