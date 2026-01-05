Everton lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Merlin Rohl pushing for recall

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 23:27 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 23:47

Everton attacker Merlin Rohl could return to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s Premier League home clash against basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rohl played the full duration of the 2-0 away win over Nottingham Forest before he dropped down to the bench for Sunday’s 4-2 home defeat against Brentford.

Despite seeing his team disappointed against the Bees, Everton boss David Moyes is likely to keep changes to a minimum, partly because he is not blessed with a depth of quality due to injuries and players on international duty.

Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to miss out through injury, while Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Rohl is one of the available options who could come into the starting lineup, which would force Moyes to decide whether to drop Dwight McNeil or Tyler Dibling.

McNeil could be given the nod to feature alongside Rohl and Jack Grealish in an attacking trio behind the main striker.

Thierno Barry netted a late consolation and should retain his place despite Beto scoring in Sunday’s loss to the Bees.

Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner will resume their central midfield partnership, while Harrison Armstrong will continue to offer a useful option from the bench after returning from his loan spell with Preston North End to feature as a substitute at the weekend.

Moyes is also expected to keep faith with a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who will be targeting his ninth clean sheet of the Premier League season.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up for this fixture