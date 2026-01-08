Everton suspensions loom: David Moyes grapples selection crisis after Wolves draw

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jan 2026 00:45

Everton missed the chance to move into the top half of the Premier League after Wednesday's frustrating 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues appeared to be in control during the first half at Hill Dickinson Stadium after Michael Keane scored, but ultimately failed to capitalise on their early advantage against a resilient Wolves outfit.

David Moyes's side have struggled for offensive consistency throughout the 2025-26 campaign, managing just 23 goals in their opening 21 top-flight fixtures.

The Merseyside club are 12th place in the Premier League table, although they are within touching distance of the top 10.

Wednesday's draw was overshadowed by a chaotic final 10 minutes that saw the hosts reduced to nine men following a series of controversial decisions.

Everton duo facing suspensions after chaotic Wolves stalemate

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Keane and Jack Grealish are both facing domestic bans following their dismissals during the closing stages of the match.

Keane was shown a straight red card in the 83rd minute for violent conduct after rookie referee Thomas Kirk deemed he had pulled the hair of Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare.

Following a VAR review, the veteran defender was given his marching orders and now faces a mandatory three-match suspension.

The evening went from bad to worse for the Toffees in the 90th minute when Grealish was shown a second yellow card for a sarcastic reaction toward the official.

The on-loan winger will serve a one-match ban, further depleting a squad already stretched thin by injury and international commitments.

Moyes faces selection crisis ahead of crucial January fixtures

© Imago / Action Plus

The loss of both Keane and Grealish represents a significant blow for Moyes as he navigates a period with several key first-team players unavailable.

Everton are currently without Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, while talismanic defender Jarrad Branthwaite has yet to feature this season through injury.

Due to a shortage of resources, the club called back 18-year-old Harrison Armstrong from his loan at Preston North End to strengthen the midfield.