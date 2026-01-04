Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 00:29 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 07:15

Stade de Marrakech will be the backdrop for a round of 16 tie in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, when Ivory Coast take on Burkina Faso.

Les Elephants came from two-goals down to win 3-2 over Gabon in their final Group F clash, a triumph that saw them end the stage top of the table and unbeaten on their way to the knockouts.

As for Les Etalons, they took all three points in a 2-0 victory over Sudan on December 31, finishing runners-up in group E to progress to the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's AFCON round of 16 tie between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

What time does Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:00pm on Tuesday, January 6 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso being played?

The nations will meet at Stade de Marrakech, the 45,240-capacity stadium that is home to Kawkab Marrakech football club.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the 4seven TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the action live on the Channel 4 app and website, as part of the provider's exclusive rights deal to show every game at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded to the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso?

The winner of this round of 16 tie will face either Egypt or Benin in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome of that clash.

Ivory Coast are hoping to retain their AFCON crown after securing the 2023 title, and given that they head into Tuesday's contest unbeaten, they will be feeling confident.

Les Elephants' comeback against Gabon will also serve to create a feeling of inevitability within Emerse Fae's side, and should help them to stay calm should anything go awry early on.

As for Burkina Faso, they were eliminated at the round of 16 stage in 2023, and Brama Traore's men will be hoping to go at least one step further this time around, as they have done in three of the last six editions of the tournament.