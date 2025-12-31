Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon vs. Mozambique

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Dec 2025 06:00 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 06:00

Tuesday’s matches at the Africa Cup of Nations witnessed the third round of matches across Groups C and D, and Wednesday marks the end of the group-deciding games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bow out with Gabon against defending champions Ivory Coast, led by Amad Diallo, aiming to rain on the Elephants’ prospects of ending atop the ‘Group of Death’.

While that is the headline Group F game on paper, Cameroon vs. Mozambique pits the five-time champions against the Mambas, fresh off their first-ever Cup of Nations victory.

In the earlier fixtures, Equatorial Guinea take on Riyad Mahrez's Algeria, while Sudan face Burkina Faso, with the latter fixture effectively determining second place.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Wednesday’s AFCON games.

Equatorial Guinea vs. Algeria (4pm)

© Imago

Equatorial Guinea will meet group leaders Algeria on Wednesday in the Group E finale of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, with both teams approaching the contest from very different competitive positions.

With the Desert Warriors already assured of progression to the round of 16, the stakes are considerably higher for the Nzalang Nacional, who require a positive result and favourable circumstances elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive.

We say: Equatorial Guinea 2-2 Algeria

Equatorial Guinea have everything to play for in their final group match and know that only a win will keep their knockout-stage hopes alive, setting the stage for a potentially open and end-to-end contest against Algeria.

Despite already sealing qualification with a game to spare, the Desert Warriors could field a group of exciting players eager to impress the head coach and stake a claim for a regular place in the starting XI.

> Click here to read our full preview for Equatorial Guinea vs. Algeria, including team news and predicted lineups

Sudan vs. Burkina Faso (4pm)

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

As hostilities in the group phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gradually wind down, Sudan and Burkina Faso will battle for the second automatic qualification ticket in Group E at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Wednesday.

Both sides have three points apiece heading into this contest, with Burkina Faso sitting second by virtue of goal difference, while the Falcons of Jediane are third in the table.

We say: Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso

Sudan showed determination and grit in their last outing to claim a hard-fought 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea, but Burkina Faso are a bigger team with more quality.

With that in mind, the Burkinabes are good value for a win, especially given that a victory should secure their place in the next round. Hence, we are backing Burkina Faso to win 2-0.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sudan vs. Burkina Faso, including team news and predicted lineups

Gabon vs. Ivory Coast (7pm)

© Imago / Moussavou Aristide/ Shengolpixs

Already-eliminated Gabon have nothing but pride to play for on Wednesday when they face Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Ivory Coast in the final match of Group F.

The Elephants, however, have yet to secure their final position in the ‘Group of Death’ and Emerse Fae’s team head into the encounter in Marrakesh looking to continue their Cup of Nations unbeaten run under the former midfielder.

We say: Gabon 0-1 Ivory Coast

While Gabon will be motivated to end their short stay in Morocco with a positive result, it is hard to envisage how Ivory Coast, who have allowed just four shots on target in 180 minutes, will concede in Marrakesh.

Therefore, the Elephants are backed to secure a narrow win and possibly end as Group F winners.

> Click here to read our full preview for Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, including team news and predicted lineups

Mozambique vs. Cameroon (7pm)

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

After securing a historic win on matchday two, Mozambique will fancy their chances of a top-two finish in Group F as they face Cameroon in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Mambas sit third in the pool after recording their first-ever victory at the continental championship in a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Gabon on Saturday, while the Indomitable Lions are second and level on four points with Ivory Coast.

We say: Mozambique 0-1 Cameroon

Mozambique have shown they can be competitive against strong opposition, pushing defending champions Ivory Coast close on matchday one before overcoming Gabon last time out.

However, Cameroon are expected to grind out a narrow victory, drawing on their dominance in this fixture as the five-time AFCON champions push for a top-of-the-group finish.

> Click here to read our full preview for Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, including team news and predicted lineups