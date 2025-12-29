Preview: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 29 Dec 2025 23:45

Equatorial Guinea will meet group leaders Algeria on Wednesday in the Group E finale of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, with both teams approaching the contest from very different competitive positions.

With the Desert Warriors already assured of progression to the Round of 16, the stakes are considerably higher for the Nzalang Nacional, who require a positive result and favourable circumstances elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Match preview

Equatorial Guinea enter their final group match after a difficult campaign in Morocco, having struggled to turn promising spells into results, a pattern that was evident on 24 December 2025 when a late Marvin Anieboh goal against Burkina Faso briefly put them ahead before two stoppage-time concessions condemned them to a 2-1 defeat despite playing much of the second half with a numerical advantage.

The setback was compounded on Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sudan at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, where an unfortunate second-half own goal by defender Saul Coco proved decisive.

Those consecutive losses have left Equatorial Guinea rooted to the bottom of Group E with zero points, meaning their chances of advancing as either direct qualifiers or one of the best third-placed teams now hinge on defeating Algeria and improving an inferior goal difference.

In a broader historical context, Equatorial Guinea remain a modest force at the Africa Cup of Nations, with their standout achievement coming in 2015 when they reached the semi-finals as tournament hosts and finished fourth.

Recent form outside the tournament further highlights their inconsistency, as defeats to Burkina Faso and Sudan were followed by a 2-0 loss to Madagascar in November and then a narrow 1-0 friendly win over Kenya three days later, a sequence that mirrored mixed World Cup qualifying results earlier in the year including a 1-1 draw with Liberia, a heavy 3-0 away defeat to Malawi in October, and a narrow 1-0 loss to Tunisia in September.

Across their last six competitive matches, Equatorial Guinea have scored only three goals while conceding seven, underlining the attacking efficiency they must significantly improve to trouble Algeria.

Historically, meetings between the two nations have been limited, with Equatorial Guinea famously beating Algeria during the 2021 AFCON group stage before suffering a 2-0 defeat in Belgaid and earning a 0-0 draw in Bata during 2025 AFCON qualifying in November 2024.

© Imago © Imago

Algeria arrive for the Group E finale as confirmed qualifiers and group favourites, having already secured their place in the Round of 16 with two wins from two matches.

Their campaign opened emphatically with a 3-0 victory over Sudan, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice and Ibrahim Maza adding a third to set an authoritative tone, before qualification was sealed by a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday courtesy of a Mahrez penalty that lifted Algeria to six points and removed any pressure from the final group fixture.

Under head coach Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria have displayed tactical discipline and flexibility, with the narrow Burkina Faso victory highlighting their capacity to manage games and secure results when fluid attacking play is limited.

Mahrez remains central to Algeria’s ambitions, extending his record as the nation’s all-time leading AFCON scorer with his ninth tournament goal while also topping the scoring charts at the competition so far.

Support from key figures such as Ismael Bennacer in midfield, Rayan Ait-Nouri on the flank, and Luca Zidane in goal has given Algeria a balanced and experienced core capable of controlling matches.

Their confidence entering the tournament was built on strong pre-AFCON results, including a 2-0 Arab Cup win over Saudi Arabia and a 3-1 friendly victory against Zimbabwe, momentum that was reinforced by solid World Cup qualifying performances as Algeria beat Uganda 2-1 in October and recorded a dominant 3-0 win over Somalia earlier the same month.

Equatorial Guinea Africa Cup of Nations form:

LL

Equatorial Guinea form (all competitions):

LDWLLL

Algeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

Algeria form (all competitions):

DWWLWW

Team News

© Imago © Imago

Despite the challenge ahead, Equatorial Guinea retain a realistic chance of progressing if they can defeat Algeria in the group decider, and head coach Juan Micha will be hoping his side can take advantage of an opponent likely to rotate heavily after already securing qualification for the knockout stages.

Goals have been hard to come by for the West African nation at the tournament, prompting Micha to consider recalling experienced captain Emilio Nsue to the starting lineup after he began on the bench in recent matches, with the veteran forward having finished as top scorer at the last AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire with five goals, potentially replacing Real Madrid Castilla attacker Loren Zuniga who has started both group games so far.

Micha also faces selection concerns following injuries to Santiago Eneme and Pedro Obiang, who were both forced off during the defeat to Sudan, and their likely absence could open the door for Pablo Ganet and Josete Miranda to return to the starting XI, although Basilio Ndong remains suspended after his red card against Burkina Faso.

Algeria, meanwhile, are monitoring the fitness of Jaouen Hadjam, who twisted his ankle in the opening match, as well as Samir Chergui, with both players carrying knocks from a physically demanding encounter against Burkina Faso.

With qualification and top spot already mathematically secured, head coach Petkovic may use the fixture to rotate his squad and manage workloads ahead of the knockout phase, with reports suggesting he has been impressed by 22-year-old Adil Boulbina, who could be handed a starting role, while Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza is a candidate to be rested.

Several changes are expected across the lineup, with Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa, Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker Fares Chaibi and FC Twente defensive midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki all pushing for starts, while Anthony Mandrea could replace Luca Zidane between the posts.

Equatorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Anieboh; Mascarell, Ganet, Machin; Salvador, Miranda, Nsue

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Mandrea; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Zerrouki, Boulbina, Chaibi; Moussa, Amoura, Bounedjah

We say: Equatorial Guinea 2-2 Algeria

Equatorial Guinea have everything to play for in their final group match and know that only a win will keep their knockout-stage hopes alive, setting the stage for a potentially open and end-to-end contest against Algeria.

Despite already sealing qualification with a game to spare, the Desert Warriors could field a group of exciting players eager to impress the head coach and stake a claim for a regular place in the starting XI.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.