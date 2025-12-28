Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Amad Diallo's Ivory Coast vs. Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon

By Matt Law | 28 Dec 2025 06:00 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 06:00

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Sunday, when eight teams take to the field.

The standout match sees Manchester United teammates Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) lock horns in Group F.

Elsewhere, Gabon will take on Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea will face Sudan and Algeria will tackle Burkina Faso, with teams looking to advance to the next stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Sunday's AFCON games.

© Imago / Moussavou Aristide/ Shengolpixs

Gabon and Mozambique will be seeking to get their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns back on track when they meet in a Group F clash at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

The former suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their opening match, while the latter lost to defending champions Ivory Coast by the same scoreline.

We say: Gabon 1-1 Mozambique

Both sides will come into this contest desperate for points; hence, we are expecting a keenly contested match with few chances.

That said, the teams will push forward in hopes of winning the match, but this encounter has a stalemate written all over it. Thus, we are predicting that this match will end in a 1-1 draw.

© Imago

Equatorial Guinea clash with Sudan in a pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations fixture on Sunday at Stade Mohamed V.

After opening losses, both teams now seek a response, with a win crucial for boosting their qualification hopes as they sit third and fourth in Group E.

We say: Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Sudan

Given Equatorial Guinea's competitive showing despite their defeat to Burkina Faso, and Sudan's limited attacking threat in their match against Algeria, Equatorial Guinea will definitely feel a win is within reach.

We can see a drab affair unfolding here, with Equatorial Guinea narrowly pipping their East & Central African opponents to all three points.

© Imago

Both looking to build on winning starts to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, Algeria and Burkina Faso meet at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan on Sunday evening.

Victory for either nation would all but secure a place in the knockout stages, but with their last three encounters ending level, another tight and finely balanced contest could be in store.

We say: Algeria 1-1 Burkina Faso

Algeria are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning eight, while Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last seven matches, winning six, showing that both sides are in form coming into this clash.

However, with their last three clashes ending in stalemates and not much to separate them by form, we are tilting towards another draw here, though with some goals.

© Iconsport / Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Defending champions Ivory Coast and five-time winners Cameroon will meet in a crucial Group F clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakesh on Sunday, December 28, as both teams look to build on their winning starts to the tournament.

Victory for either of the continental heavyweights would be enough to confirm their progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

We say: Ivory Coast 3-1 Cameroon

Ivory Coast possess the experience and attacking quality to pose serious problems for a relatively inexperienced Cameroon side, provided they are more clinical in key moments.

While the Indomitable Lions may lean on the element of surprise under a new manager and system to spring an upset, Cote d’Ivoire’s superior depth and overall quality should be enough to secure their passage to the knockout stages.

