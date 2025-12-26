Preview: Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 26 Dec 2025 19:44 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 21:00

Equatorial Guinea clash with Sudan in a pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations fixture on Sunday at Stade Mohamed V.

After opening losses, both teams now seek a response, with a win crucial for boosting their qualification hopes as they sit third and fourth in Group E.

Match preview

After reaching the knockout stages in all four of their previous AFCON appearances, Equatorial Guinea appeared on track to win their group opener against Burkina Faso.

Nzalang Nacional, despite playing much of the second half with 10 men, took the lead through Marvin Anieboh with five of the 90 minutes left to play.

That advantage, however, proved short-lived as Georgi Minoungou and Edmond Tapsoba scored in stoppage time to turn the game on its head.

Despite his team's collapse last time out, Juan Micha remained upbeat in his post-match press conference. Nonetheless, he will be aware of the fact that a strong response is required in the upcoming match against Sudan.

Following wins in the previous two encounters between the teams by a combined score of 5-1, Equatorial Guinea head into Sunday’s must-win match in Casablanca with history on their side.

The Central Africans scored a group stage-best nine goals in the last Nations Cup two years ago. Now, they seek a strong attacking display against an opponent ranked 20 places lower by FIFA.

Since recording their sole continental title in 1970, Sudan have qualified for only five AFCON tournaments. Four of these ended in early exits, either side of their run to the quarter-finals in 2012.

Just over three weeks after their disappointing Arab Cup showing, James Kwesi Appiah's men took to the field against Algeria for their Group E opener, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan, leaving them with significant ground to make up.

Riyad Mahrez led the onslaught with goals in both halves, although Salaheldin Adil's dismissal six minutes before half time did not help matters.

Following their most recent defeat, the Falcons of Jediane are now on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win any of their last four matches, scoring just once in that span and conceding eight times.

With their most challenging game on paper now behind them, Sudan will undoubtedly view Sunday's game against Equatorial Guinea as huge for their survival hopes before their closing group fixture against Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Team News

After receiving his marching orders in Equatorial Guinea's opener against Burkina Faso, Basilio Ndong will now be ineligible to feature on Sunday.

With Ndong unavailable, Charles Ondo is the favourite to fill in at left back; a selection would mark only his eighth cap since debuting two years ago.

Marvin Anieboh opened his international account within three minutes of coming on as a substitute. While the goal turned out to be inconsequential, it has certainly put him in contention for a start here.

Thirty-year-old Salaheldin Adil is unavailable for Sudan after his dismissal against Algeria for two bookable offences 25 minutes apart.

Yasir Mozamil had to make do with a cameo appearance last time out but could earn a recall to the XI.

Both Abo Eisa and Abuaagla Abdalla left their team's opener with injury scares. However, both are expected to be fit to feature this weekend.

Equatorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Ondo; Salvador, Mascarell, Ganet, Asue; Zuniga, Machin

Sudan possible starting lineup:

Elneel; Khamis, Karshoum, Ahmed, Boshara; Omer, Abuaagla, Taifour; A Eisa, M Eisa, Mozamil

We say: Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Sudan

Given Equatorial Guinea's competitive showing despite their defeat to Burkina Faso, and Sudan's limited attacking threat in their match against Algeria, Equatorial Guinea will definitely feel a win is within reach.

We can see a drab affair unfolding here, with Equatorial Guinea narrowly pipping their East & Central African opponents to all three points.

