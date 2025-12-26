Preview: Algeria vs Burkina Faso - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 26 Dec 2025 22:36 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 22:38

Both looking to build on winning starts to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, Algeria and Burkina Faso meet at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan on Sunday evening.

Victory for either nation would all but secure a place in the knockout stages, but with their last three encounters ending level, another tight and finely balanced contest could be in store.

Match preview

Algeria opened their AFCON campaign in emphatic fashion, asserting their authority with a commanding 3-0 win over Sudan to seize early control of the group on goal difference.

Riyad Mahrez set the tone almost immediately, firing the Desert Warriors ahead inside two minutes before adding a second after the break – Ibrahim Maza then put the result beyond doubt late on, capping a dominant display from Vladimir Petkovic’s side.

The two-time African champions, last lifting the trophy in 2019, are eager to banish memories of the previous two editions, where disappointing group-stage exits halted their progress far earlier than expected.

Burkina Faso will be familiar opponents, having shared a group with Algeria at the 2023 AFCON – that meeting, also the second group game, ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw after Algeria struck deep into stoppage time.

Sunday’s clash marks the fourth AFCON meeting between the two nations, with the head-to-head evenly poised – the Desert Warriors claimed victory in 1996, while the Stallions responded two years later in 1998, while the most recent encounter ended all square.

Burkina Faso were victims of late drama in their last meeting with Algeria, but they arrive buoyed by late drama of their own from a remarkable opening victory.

Appeared set for frustration despite playing against 10 men from the 50th minute against Equatorial Guinea, things went from bad to worse after the Stallions conceded a late goal that threatened to undo their dominance.

However, stoppage time brought a stunning turnaround, with substitute Georgi Minoungou levelling in the 95th minute, before Edmond Tapsoba struck three minutes later to seal an unforgettable comeback and three precious points.

That result has placed Brama Traore’s side in a strong position, and a positive outcome here against their toughest group rivals would significantly boost their hopes of progressing beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the last edition.

Algeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

Algeria form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations form:

Burkina Faso form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

Algeria were able to manage minutes effectively in their opening win, withdrawing several key players early, and they head into this fixture with a fully fit squad.

Mahrez, now just three caps shy of Aissa Mandi’s national appearance record, is expected to be the leader in attack again.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, who had been nursing fitness concerns for majority of this campaign, came through over an hour against Sudan and is poised to retain his place in the starting XI.

Burkina Faso also have no injury or suspension worries, leaving the head coach with an option of sticking to the same XI from the win over Equatorial Guinea.

However, Minoungou’s impact off the bench last time out could earn him a starting role, though Traore is otherwise expected to keep faith with the side that began the tournament so dramatically.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bennacer; Mahrez, Chaibi, Amoura; Bounedjah

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Yago, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kouassi; Sangare, Quedraogo, Toure; B.Traore, Minoungou, Ouattara

We say: Algeria 1-1 Burkina Faso

Algeria are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning eight, while Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last seven matches, winning six, showing that both sides are in form coming into this clash.

However, with their last three clashes ending in stalemates and not much to separate them by form, we are tilting towards another draw here, though with some goals.



