Algeria vs. DR Congo: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Jan 2026 16:06

Algeria and DR Congo will matchup in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 when they meet at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Tuesday.

Algeria won Group E with a perfect winning record to progress into this round, while DR Congo finished second in Group D, narrowly behind first-placed Senegal only on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this round of 16 match.

What time does Algeria vs. DR Congo kick off?

The contest will begin at 16:00 on Tuesday, January 6 for UK viewers.

Where is Algeria vs. DR Congo being played?

The game will take place at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, which can hold a capacity of up to 22,000 supporters.

How to watch Algeria vs. DR Congo in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4Seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kickoff at 15:55.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the knockout game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Algeria vs. DR Congo?

Algeria have failed to make it out of the group stage since their Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2019, when they defeated Senegal 1-0 in the final.

Having finally overcome their group stage struggles, Algeria will be eager to make it all the way to the final and lift their third Africa Cup of Nations trophy, alongside their victories in 2019 and 1990.

However, DR Congo demonstrated their quality in Group D, remaining undefeated with two wins and one draw, leaving them joint on seven points with eventual group winners Senegal, who they only finished behind on goal difference.

DR Congo will be looking to continue showing their quality when they take on Algeria, especially as they aim to go one step further than their semi-final elimination in 2023, when they lost 1-0 to eventual victors Ivory Coast.