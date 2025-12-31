Barcelona transfer news: Barca scouts monitor Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza at AFCON after impressive Algeria displays

By Daniel Haidar | 31 Dec 2025 20:56

FC Barcelona are using the Africa Cup of Nations as an opportunity to scout potential January transfer targets, with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza now on the Catalan club's radar.

The winter transfer window often coincides with AFCON, providing clubs with the perfect opportunity to identify emerging African talents. Barcelona, who continue to face significant financial constraints, are keen to capitalise on the tournament to recruit promising players at affordable prices. Catalan scouts have already travelled to Morocco to monitor two Cameroonian players during the competition.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Maza has caught the eye of Barcelona, who are now following the 20-year-old closely. The Spanish outlet reports that scouts will be in attendance for Algeria's match against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday 31st December. Although Algeria have already secured their place in the last 16 against the Democratic Republic of Congo, the attacking midfielder is set to start in the group-stage fixture.

Maza opened his AFCON account with a goal in Algeria's 3-0 victory over Sudan before delivering a standout display against Burkina Faso, earning the man of the match award. The playmaker is growing in confidence with the Fennecs and could cement a starting berth in Vladimir Petkovic's side for the knockout rounds.

The youngster joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hertha Berlin for £10.2m last summer and has enjoyed an encouraging start to life in Xabi Alonso's squad. Although not yet an undisputed starter, Maza has contributed four goals and three assists, and is now valued at £21.3m by Transfermarkt.

Strong performances at AFCON could see his price rise further in the coming weeks. Maza's profile would suit Barcelona's style of play, although the Catalan giants also face competition from Real Madrid for the signature of French wonderkid Rayan.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.