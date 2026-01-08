Algeria vs. Nigeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

By Anthony Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 12:28

Two of the biggest names in the Africa Cup of Nations are set to clash on Saturday, when Algeria meet Nigeria in the quarter-finals at Stade de Marrakech.

Vladimir Petkovic's Greens scraped past the Congo DR with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the round of 16.

As for Eric Chelle's Super Eagles, they thrashed Mozambique 4-0 to reach this stage, and will be feeling confident of making the semis.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's AFCON quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria.

What time does Algeria vs. Nigeria kick off?

This match will kick off at 4:00pm on Saturday, January 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Algeria vs. Nigeria being played?

The quarter-finalists will face off at Stade de Marrakech, the 45,240-capacity venue that is home to Kawkab Marrakesh football club.

How to watch Algeria vs. Nigeria in the UK

TV channel

This game will be broadcast live on the E4 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the clash live on the Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has secured exclusive rights to show every fixture at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded later in the day to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel.

What is at stake in Algeria vs. Nigeria?

The winner of Saturday's quarter-final will head into a semi-final against either Cameroon or Morocco on January 14.

Algeria are on the hunt for their third AFCON title - and first since 2019 - though they face one of the strongest sides in the tournament this week.

Meanwhile, Nigeria last lifted the trophy back in 2013, and a triumph in this edition would be represent their fourth ever.

The Super Eagles' resounding victory in the round of 16 will have fans feeling optimistic on Saturday, but they will be hoping that any fallout from Victor Osimhen's outburst does not impact the team.