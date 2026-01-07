AFCON 2025: Osimhen ready to walk out mid-tournament? Wild rumour sets Nigeria alight

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 06:25

Despite their comfortable victory over Mozambique (4-0) on Monday in the AFCON 2025 round of 16, Nigeria are going through a turbulent period. The blame lies with the behaviour of their star, Victor Osimhen, who reportedly threatened to leave Morocco in the middle of the competition.

Despite scoring a brace, Victor Osimhen did not hesitate to confront his teammate Ademola Lookman, guilty of failing to find him in a good position around the hour mark during the match against Mozambique (4-0).

Osimhen confronts Lookman and skips celebrations

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Shortly after, the Galatasaray striker asked to be substituted and, following his departure, he then skipped the post-match celebrations. Since then, the Super Eagles have been trying to put out the fire.

"Vic is our number one, everyone knows that," Lookman said, playing down the incident. "What happened will stay within the group," head coach Eric Chelle deflected.

But this episode could have more serious consequences if Nigerian media are to be believed. "Confirmed reports indicate that Victor Osimhen has declared that he is done with the national team.

He has handed in his accreditation and announced his departure for Turkey," Arise TV presenter Aron Akerejola announced on Tuesday afternoon, dropping a bombshell. Perhaps too big to be true?

Osimhen-Lookman clash resolved according to Nigerian Federation

© Imago / NurPhoto

A few hours later, citing the Super Eagles' communications department, Sporty TV denied these rumours and assured that the dispute between Osimhen and Lookman has been "fully resolved behind the scenes" and that "any rumours to the contrary are false".

While Osimhen was probably very irritated and one can even imagine he threatened to leave the squad in the heat of the moment, seeing him actually storm out before an AFCON quarter-final seems rather far-fetched.

However, his "arrogant" attitude towards his teammates is starting to become a real problem...

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.