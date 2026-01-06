AFCON 2025: Perfect record, Osimhen row with Lookman - All you need to know about Nigeria's quarter-final qualification

By Axel Clody | 06 Jan 2026 06:51

Nigeria qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a resounding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fes on Monday, delivering one of their most complete performances of the tournament, even if Victor Osimhen's attitude cast a shadow.

Goals from all three members of the attacking trident – Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen (brace) – allowed Eric Chelle's side to maintain their perfect record in Morocco, with the Super Eagles becoming the first Nigerian team in history to win their opening four matches at an AFCON finals.

Dominant, ruthless and brimming with confidence, Nigeria overwhelmed a Mozambique side that had shown resilience earlier in the competition but was ultimately undone by the speed, movement and precision of their opponents.

Lookman runs riot as Nigeria cruise

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Nigeria thought they had taken the lead as early as the fourth minute when the ball found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside despite being touched by a Mozambican defender.

The decision did little to alter the flow of the match. The Super Eagles took control from the outset, with Ademola Lookman stretching the defence from the left and Alex Iwobi dictating the tempo in midfield. Semi Ajayi had two opportunities but failed to convert pinpoint crosses from a rampant Lookman, who was involved in everything.

Mozambique held firm until the 20th minute, when Nigerian pressure finally told. A perfectly weighted through ball from Iwobi sliced open the defence and released Akor Adams, whose unselfish cutback allowed Lookman to beat the goalkeeper with a side-footed finish. It was Lookman's third goal of the tournament, taking his tally to five goal contributions.

Six minutes later, the lead was doubled. Once again, Iwobi was at the heart of the move, releasing Lookman down the left flank. His low cross was deflected into the path of Osimhen, who was quickest to react and bundled home from close range.

Nigeria could have extended their lead before half-time, launching rapid counter-attacks, but Adams, Lookman and Osimhen were all denied, and the first half ended with the Super Eagles firmly in command.

Osimhen bags brace... then gives Lookman an earful!

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Any lingering doubt was extinguished three minutes after the restart. Lookman, enjoying a masterful evening, once again found space on the left and delivered a pinpoint pass to Osimhen, who finished with an unstoppable strike. It was the striker's second goal of the night and his 34th for Nigeria, placing him just three goals behind Rashidi Yekini's all-time record.

Nigeria continued to press. Bright Osayi-Samuel, Wilfred Ndidi and Osimhen all went close, while Mozambique struggled to contain the Super Eagles' intensity. However, Osimhen firmly berated Lookman for failing to find him in a good position. The Galatasaray star was subsequently substituted after the hour mark. A bold call from Eric Chelle, as his striker would certainly have wanted to stay on the pitch.

Somebody should explain what happened between Osimhen and Lookman. pic.twitter.com/maO0GB5vfL — ??????? (@Varticoo) January 5, 2026

The fourth goal finally arrived in the 76th minute, thanks to another assist from Lookman. His precise cross found Akor Adams, who powered the ball into the net to score his first goal of the tournament and make Nigeria the first team at AFCON 2025 to score four goals in a single match. Three out of three: all of Nigeria's forwards found the net in this match.

The victory also extended Nigeria's run of consecutive AFCON finals matches with at least one goal scored to 11, their longest streak in the history of the competition.

? HIGHLIGHTS: ?? 4–0 ??



Nigeria put on a show in the Round of 16. Moving on to the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/ArgpiKWTuo — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2026

Nigeria's quarter-final opponent at AFCON 2025

Nigeria are now among the six teams through to the quarter-finals, alongside Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Cameroon and Egypt. The Super Eagles will learn their next opponent on Tuesday, when the match between Algeria and DR Congo will determine who faces Chelle's side in the last eight.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.