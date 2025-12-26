Preview: Ivory Coast vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Dec 2025 19:03 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 19:03

Defending champions Ivory Coast and five-time winners Cameroon will meet in a crucial Group F clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakesh on Sunday, December 28, as both teams look to build on their winning starts to the tournament.

Victory for either of the continental heavyweights would be enough to confirm their progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

Match preview

Ivory Coast head into the fixture level on three points at the top of Group F after opening their title defence with a 1–0 victory over Mozambique on December 24, with the match-winning goal coming from Manchester United forward Amad Diallo, whose second-half strike ensured a controlled but narrow win for the Elephants in Marrakech.

Managed by Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast have continued the disciplined, possession-oriented approach that underpinned their triumph at the 2023 AFCON, remaining defensively solid against Mozambique while conceding few clear chances and allowing their midfield, anchored by Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare to dictate the tempo for long periods.

The victory extended a strong run of competitive results for Ivory Coast, who have recorded four wins, one draw and one defeat across their last six competitive matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once, including emphatic World Cup qualifying wins over Kenya and Seychelles and a goalless draw away to Gabon.

As holders, Ivory Coast are aiming to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to successfully defend an AFCON title, with Sunday’s match widely regarded as the toughest remaining test in Group F and potentially decisive in determining who finishes top of the section.

Historically, meetings with Cameroon have been closely contested, with Ivory Coast holding a slight edge with 10 wins, two draws and nine defeats in 21 meetings, while the Elephants are unbeaten in their last five encounters, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat.

© Iconsport / Philip Poupin/ABACAPRESS.COM © Iconsport / Philip Poupin/ABACAPRESS.COM

Cameroon set aside their off-field distractions to strike early against Gabon in their opening fixture as Bryan Mbeumo slipped Karl Etta Eyong through on goal, allowing the Levante forward to finish first time, with the strike confirmed after a VAR review and recorded as Eyong’s first senior international goal and the second-fastest in Cameroon’s AFCON history.

Despite a turbulent build-up to the tournament, Cameroon displayed resilience and organisation under head coach David Pagou, adopting a compact defensive structure and a measured attacking approach against Gabon, with Mbeumo again influential as the provider of the decisive assist.

The victory provided a timely lift after an uneven run of competitive matches, with Cameroon’s last six outings yielding three wins, one draw and two defeats, six goals scored and two conceded, including impressive World Cup qualifying wins over Eswatini and Mauritius but a narrow playoff defeat to DR Congo in November.

AFCON remains Cameroon’s most successful competition with five titles to their name, and the win over Gabon underlined their enduring tournament pedigree, particularly in tight, low-scoring encounters where game management proves decisive.

With both Cameroon and Ivory Coast level on three points, Sunday’s meeting is poised to influence the balance of power in Group F, as victory would hand either side a commanding position before the final round while a draw would leave qualification finely balanced.

Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations form:

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

DWWLWW

Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations form:

Cameroon form (all competitions):

WLWDLW

Team News

© Imago © Imago

Ivory Coast emerged from their AFCON opener without any new injury or suspension concerns, with midfielder Jean-Michael Seri returning to the starting XI in place of Seko Fofana following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Wilfried Zaha was deployed as the central striker but failed to find the net and was withdrawn with just over 20 minutes remaining in favour of Vakoun Bayo, while Diallo is expected to retain his place after scoring the winning goal, despite growing competition across the attacking line.

Oumar Diakite is also pushing for a starting role, while Willy Boly and Evann Guessand, both unused substitutes last time out, will be hoping to earn recalls.

Cameroon likewise reported no fresh injury issues from their opening win over Gabon, with Pagou expected to stick largely with the squad that delivered in Agadir.

Bryan Mbeumo, Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and goalscorer Eyong are all anticipated to keep their starting places for the fixture, as do also the players that started on Wednesday.

Pagou once again omitted Andre Onana from the squad, entrusting Devis Epassy with the goalkeeper’s role and leadership duties as one of three captains in the absence of senior figures such as Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Doue, Ndicka, Kossounou, Konan; Seri, Kessie, Sangare; Y. Diomande, Diallo, Zaha

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Epassy; Malone, Koto, Tolo, Tchamadeu, Yongwa; Baleba, Ebong, Namaso; Mbeumo, Eyong

We say: Ivory Coast 3-1 Cameroon

Ivory Coast possess the experience and attacking quality to pose serious problems for a relatively inexperienced Cameroon side, provided they are more clinical in key moments.

While the Indomitable Lions may lean on the element of surprise under a new manager and system to spring an upset, Cote d’Ivoire’s superior depth and overall quality should be enough to secure their passage to the knockout stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.