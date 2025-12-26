Team News: Liverpool vs. Wolverhamptton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Dec 2025 20:00

After securing consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since September, Liverpool are looking to continue their winning streak as they welcome bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield in one of Saturday’s goal-rush fixtures.

The Merseyside Red enter into this encounter following a hard-fought 2-1 win over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while the Old Gold hit 10 straight top-flight defeats with a 2-0 loss against Brentford last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Joe Gomez (muscle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Alexander Isak (ankle), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended)

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (muscle), Conor Bradley (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON)

Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; S Bueno, Mosquera, Doherty; Hoever, J Gomes, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang