Liverpool could be in a Premier League title race if Florian Wirtz could pull off impossible "fix"

David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

Ask any Liverpool fan, and they will tell you that it is no surprise that Florian Wirtz has registered his first Premier League assist and goal in the last two matches.

It is not that they, like rival supporters, felt that a slow start to life at Anfield meant that their £116m summer acquisition was an outright bad buy.

But there was also a feeling that he could - and eventually would - do more in the final third, and that has only ramped up as he has put on his best performances in red in recent weeks.

That culminated in setting up Alexander Isak last week against Tottenham Hotspur, and then netting his first goal for Liverpool as Wolves were beaten here.

The relief was palpable on the latter occasion, not only in the noticeably louder roar from the stands as the ball hit the back of the net, but also in Wirtz's run to the Anfield Road end corner flag.

And history tells us that this moment is likely to have significance beyond simply helping claim three Premier League points.

For all the think pieces on Liverpool's tactics and the challenges they have faced this term, it is never helpful when your most expensive players are not living up to their price tag.

But that Wirtz is now starting to do so can be play a huge part in the Reds truly turning a corner and making something of the campaign.

They are now seven unbeaten having won five of those since losing by three goals in as many consecutive matches previously.

It is a run that has significantly boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League - the minimum aim for the rest of the season.

Delivering on that will be far easier with Wirtz playing to his full potential, as he now finally is.

In fact, if the 22-year-old could just help fix Liverpool's set-piece defending, then he would perhaps even have them in a title race.

