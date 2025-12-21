Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations clash

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Dec 2025 18:57

Africa Cup of Nations holders Ivory Coast will get their title defence underway when they take on Mozambique on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast will be eager to get off to a winning start in Group F, especially before difficult matches against Cameroon and Gabon.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique kick off?

The Africa Cup of Nations clash will take place at 17:30 UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique being played?

The Group F clash will take place at Stade de Marrakech, which has a capacity of 41,356 supporters.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 has secured exclusive rights to show the Africa Cup of Nations, with all 52 matches, including this one, available to watch for free to UK viewers.

Online streaming

Fans based in the UK can access the game through Channel 4's online streaming apps, Channel 4 Streaming.

Highlights

Channel 4 will also post highlights on their YouTube channel, Channel 4 Sport YouTube, to allow viewers to catch the action after the game.

What is at stake for Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique?

Ivory Coast will be particularly eager to get off to a winning start against Mozambique as they aim to defend their AFCON title.

However, both teams will be hoping to claim a potentially pivotal three points in the opening game of the difficult Group F, having been drawn alongside Cameroon and Gabon.