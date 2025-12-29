Mozambique vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Dec 2025 22:54

After securing a historic win on matchday two, Mozambique will fancy their chances of a top-two finish in Group F as they face Cameroon in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Mambas sit third in the pool after recording their first-ever victory at the continental championship in a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Gabon on Saturday, while the Indomitable Lions are second and level on four points with Ivory Coast.

Match preview

After previously failing in 16 attempts, including a 1-0 loss to defending champions Ivory Coast in their opening fixture of the tournament, Mozambique finally tasted victory at the AFCON on their 17th outing.

Goalkeeper Hermani Siluane was outstanding in the win over Gabon, making eight saves, while Chiquinho Conde’s men were relatively clinical at the other end, converting three of their five shots on target.

Geny Catamo was at the heart of much of the attacking play, providing the assist for Faisal Bangal’s opener in the 37th minute before extending the lead from the penalty spot five minutes later, leaving their opponents chasing the game despite halving the deficit on two occasions.

Next on the agenda for Mozambique is the chance to write another chapter into the history books as they chase a first-ever knockout berth, having exited at the group stage in each of their previous five AFCON appearances.

Already well placed to progress as one of the best third-placed sides, the Mambas could still force their way into the top two with victory on Wednesday, having ended a four-game winless run (D1, L3) with the success over Gabon.

A win in this encounter would also see Mozambique secure back-to-back victories for the first time since June 2024.

© Imago

Cameroon, meanwhile, followed up their narrow opening-day 1-0 victory over Gabon with a 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast in Sunday’s high-intensity encounter, which ultimately lacked a cutting edge.

A total of 22 shots were registered between the two sides, with only three finding the target, while Cameroon’s equaliser did not come from their lone effort on target, instead benefiting from a Ghislain Konan own goal after Amad Diallo had given Ivory Coast the lead.

That result means Cameroon have failed to string together successive wins across their last eight matches, claiming three victories in that spell (D2, L2), though despite their inconsistency, David Pagou will take encouragement from his side’s impressive return so far following a turbulent build-up to the tournament.

The five-time continental champions remain well placed to reach the knockout phase for a fifth successive campaign and could still top the group with victory here, depending on results elsewhere.

Cameroon can also draw confidence from a dominant head-to-head record, having won each of their last seven meetings with Mozambique, with the most recent ending in a 1-0 success in World Cup qualifying in 2021.



Mozambique Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

W

Mozambique form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

W

Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

D

Cameroon form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Philip Poupin/ABACAPRESS.COM

Head coach Conde made two changes to Mozambique’s lineup from the opening match, a move that paid off as Bangal scored in his first start of the tournament, and the forward is expected to retain his place in attack.

Barring any fresh injury concerns, a similar starting XI is anticipated on Wednesday, with Sunderland defender Reinildo Mandava set to marshal the back line, while Diogo Calila, who scored the third goal last time out, will again look to make an impact from right-back.

The ever-lively Catamo will aim to cause further problems for the opposition defence from the right flank, with Witi expected to operate on the opposite side.

For Cameroon, Bryan Mbeumo will be seeking a much-improved showing in attack after a subdued display against Ivory Coast as he continues his search for a first goal at the ongoing AFCON.

Karl Etta Eyong is the only player to have found the net for Cameroon at the tournament so far, and he could return to lead the line after featuring from the bench last time out, potentially seeing Christian Kofane drop out.

Junior Tchamadeu is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings, which may open the door for Christian Bassogog to deputise at wing-back if Pagou opts for a more attacking approach, though Flavien Enzo Boyomo remains a defensive alternative.



Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Siluane; Calila, Mexer, Mandava, Langa; Guima, Amade; Catamo, Domingues, Witi; Bangal

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Epassy; Malone, Koto, Tolo; Yongwa, Baleba, Avom, Bassogog; Loader, Mbeumo; Eyong

We say: Mozambique 0-1 Cameroon

Mozambique have shown they can be competitive against strong opposition, pushing defending champions Ivory Coast close on matchday one before overcoming Gabon last time out.

However, Cameroon are expected to grind out a narrow victory, drawing on their dominance in this fixture as the five-time AFCON champions push for a top-of-the-group finish.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.