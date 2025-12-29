Preview: Gabon vs. Ivory Coast - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Dec 2025 14:50 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 14:53

Already-eliminated Gabon have nothing but pride to play for on Wednesday when they face Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Ivory Coast in the final match of Group F.

The Elephants, however, have yet to secure their final position in the ‘Group of Death’ and Emerse Fae’s team head into the encounter in Marrakesh looking to continue their Cup of Nations unbeaten run under the former midfielder.

Match preview

Gabon were tipped to compete for the top honours in Group F before the tournament began, but the Panthers instead are heading home after suffering two defeats from two.

While few observers may have predicted Thierry Mouyouma’s men falling to Cameroon in their tournament opener due to the chaos that preceded the Indomitable Lions’ trip to Morocco, Sunday’s defeat to Mozambique sent shockwaves through the continent.

Having entered AFCON 2025 with a 15-match winless run at the continental showpiece, the Mambas’ loss to Ivory Coast extended that sequence to 16 matches; however, it changed against Gabon on Sunday when both teams played out a five-goal thriller.

Not helped by falling 2-0 and 3-1 behind, Mouyouma’s team could not secure the draw needed to keep them alive entering the final round of matches.

Considering that Cameroon and the defending African champions have four points and Mozambique have three, the Panthers cannot advance even as one of the four best third-placed sides due to their loss to the Mambas, with head-to-head points the primary tiebreaker.

© Imago

Aiming to take advantage of an eliminated opponent, Fae’s men head into Wednesday having not suffered a loss in six matches at the Cup of Nations, a streak stretching back to the previous tournament.

While there might have been pre-AFCON 2023 pressure as hosts, Fae took over mid-tournament with the Elephants only just squeaking through as one of the leading third-placed teams.

However, having had nearly two years in the job, the former midfielder’s team started the ongoing tournament not only as defending champion but after a World Cup qualifying series that ended with the Elephants going unbeaten and not conceding.

Conceding against Cameroon in Sunday’s 1-1 draw means the three-time African champions will not have such a commendable run in Morocco, but they remain undefeated in a competitive game in over a year, with Zambia — in AFCON 2025 qualification in November 2024 — the last team to beat the Elephants.

Entering Wednesday without a defeat to Gabon in the past two games — both in World Cup qualifying — and with just one loss suffered in the last six competitive meetings, the AFCON 2023 winners aim to claim the victory to potentially secure top spot in Group F.

Gabon Africa Cup of Nations form:

Gabon form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

L

L

Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations form:

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Moussavou Aristide/ Shengolpixs

After his torrid half that culminated in the concession of a penalty, captain Bruno Ecuele Manga could be dropped for the final group match, with Alex Moucketou-Moussounda replacing the skipper at centre-back, thus partnering Mario Lemina.

Despite scoring against Mozambique, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not inspire the Panthers to a draw in the eventual loss, but the forward bids to end what could be his final AFCON appearance with a fine performance in the attacking third.

While Auba has had some impact, Denis Bouanga, who arguably outdid the forward in World Cup qualifying, has yet to score or assist in Morocco, but he hopes to end that drought as Gabon bow out.

Ivory Coast, like Gabon, have no seeming injuries to deal with, giving Mouyouma and Fae their full squads for Wednesday’s contest.

Amad Diallo has scored both goals that the Elephants have scored at the finals, and the in-form Manchester United star aims to score in three consecutive matches at the competition and four on the trot for club or country.

With several attacking options available to Fae, any pair of Wilfried Zaha, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand and Vakoun Issouf Bayo may start in the front three along with Amad.

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Mbaba; Onfia, Moucketou-Moussounda, Lemina, Ekomie; Kanga, N’Dong; Babicka, Poko, Bouanga; Aubameyang

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Koussounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Bayo, Zaha

We say: Gabon 0-1 Ivory Coast

While Gabon will be motivated to end their short stay in Morocco with a positive result, it is hard to envisage how Ivory Coast, who have allowed just four shots on target in 180 minutes, will concede in Marrakesh.

Therefore, the Elephants are backed to secure a narrow win and possibly end as Group F winners.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.