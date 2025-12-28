Gabon vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for AFCON clash

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Dec 2025 16:49

Africa Cup of Nations holders Ivory Coast will look to end Group F on a high by claiming all three points when they take on strugglers Gabon on Wednesday evening.

The Elephants are among the favourites to defend their crown in Morocco, while the Panthers are looking for their first win of the group and hoping for a miracle to avoid elimination.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group F match.

What time does Gabon vs. Ivory Coast kick off?

The contest will begin at 19:00 on Wednesday 31 December for UK viewers.

Where is Gabon vs. Ivory Coast being played?

The game will take place at the Grande Stade de Marrakech, which can hold a capacity of up to 45,240 supporters.

How to watch Gabon vs. Ivory Coast in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4Seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kickoff at 18.55pm.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the group game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Gabon vs. Ivory Coast?

For Gabon, only a victory will suffice if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts of the Africa Cup of Nations as they enter into the final Group F match having lost their opening two matches.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast are battling to confirm their top-two finish and march into the knockouts, where they will be aiming to go all the way to the final and defend the crown they won back in February 2024.

These two teams last came together in CAF qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, with the two fixtures ending 0-0 and 1-0 in favour of Ivory Coast.