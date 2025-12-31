Team News: Sunderland vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland welcome Manchester City to the Stadium of Light on January 1, aiming to make a small dent in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title aspirations.
The Black Cats are unbeaten in nine on Wearside, while Guardiola's team have won six league games on the trot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
SUNDERLAND VS. MANCHESTER CITY
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Ajibola Alese (shoulder), Daniel Ballard (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey
MANCHESTER CITY
Out: Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (leg), Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland