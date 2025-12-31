Team News: Sunderland vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sunderland welcome Manchester City to the Stadium of Light on January 1, aiming to make a small dent in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title aspirations.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in nine on Wearside, while Guardiola's team have won six league games on the trot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

SUNDERLAND VS. MANCHESTER CITY

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Ajibola Alese (shoulder), Daniel Ballard (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey  

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (leg), Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

 

