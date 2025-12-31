Enzo Maresca future: Major update as Chelsea boss 'considers his options' after 'frustrations' revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Dec 2025 20:25

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is considering his future due to frustrations about his independence to make decisions, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues were held to a frustrating 2-2 stalemate by Bournemouth on Tuesday, and the draw was the sixth time in seven league matches that they failed to win, a period in which they lost twice.

Enzo Maresca's side are now fifth in the Premier League table, but a Liverpool victory on Thursday against Leeds United would extend the gap to fourth to five points.

The Londoners' struggles of late have led to question marks about the future of the head coach, who recently publicly spoke about having the "worst" 48 hours since joining the club.

Maresca did not attend the press conference after his side's draw with Bournemouth due to an apparent illness, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now reported that he was not ill, and is actually in the middle of making a decision about his future.

Transfer business: Is Maresca frustrated by Chelsea's signings?

Maresca has only been in charge of the club since the 2024-25 season, but the club have signed 25 players during his tenure, with 18 of those players aged 23 or younger.

In fact, 14 of those players were aged 20 or younger, and signing young talents with potential has been the strategy employed by the club ever since the arrival of Todd Boehly in May 2022.

Maresca has won the Conference League and the Club World Cup, but it is hard to see how the club can push towards the biggest honours without looking to bring in more experienced players.

The Italian's lack of input in transfers has meant he has had to work with the players signed for him, and it is understandable if his frustrations have grown significantly ahead of the winter window.

What next for Chelsea if Enzo Maresca leaves Stamford Bridge?

There have been few reliable links to other managerial candidates, though there have been some tentative rumours suggesting Marco Silva of Fulham and Roberto De Zerbi of Marseille could be options.

Silva has performed well at Craven Cottage considering he has had to work with a restricted budget, but the Portuguese has had a relatively stable squad during his tenure, something that will not happen at Chelsea.

De Zerbi is renowned for his attractive style of play, though he has previously expressed vocal criticism of the ownership groups he has worked under, and he may be similarly frustrated at Chelsea.

Losing Maresca would be a blow given he has shown that he can compete tactically with other top managers, and perhaps it would be better if the club did everything they could to keep him at Stamford Bridge.