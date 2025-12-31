Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Estevao Willian proves he deserves starting role despite Blues stumbling again at Stamford Bridge

By Daniel Haidar | 31 Dec 2025 19:01

Chelsea's 2025 has ended with yet another stumble in front of their own supporters. Three days after a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Enzo Maresca's side fell behind early, mounted a comeback through Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez, only to concede an equaliser moments later, with all four goals arriving before the half-hour mark.

The result is nothing short of frustrating for Chelsea's top-four ambitions, but the same cannot be said for Estevao Willian's individual performance.

Estevao proves he deserves a starting role at Chelsea

Back in the starting XI after four matches on the sidelines, the 18-year-old did not register a goal or assist against Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, it would not be an exaggeration to suggest that Estevao produced one of his finest displays since arriving in the Premier League, if not his very best. It was a performance that demonstrated why he deserves to be a regular starter, or at the very least, why he merits far more minutes in Maresca's side.

Operating on the right flank for the full 90 minutes, the Brazilian teenager played an indirect role in one of Chelsea's goals. His individual run into the penalty area was only halted by a foul, leading to Palmer's spot kick in the first half.

Yet it was his second-half display that caught the eye. With Chelsea pushing for a winner, Estevao was the most dangerous player on the pitch.

The Brazil international forced goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic into a fine save from the edge of the box and consistently troubled left-back Adrien Truffert throughout the encounter. The attacking midfielder won the majority of his individual duels and created several openings for his teammates.

Chelsea pay for defensive lapses

Chelsea lacked the cutting edge and aggressiveness required to create clear-cut opportunities, but the reality is that Maresca's side were punished for their defensive lapses from two throw-ins.

The Blues were breached as early as the eighth minute through David Brooks, who headed the ball towards goal in a crowded penalty area before pouncing on the rebound after Robert Sanchez's initial save.

Palmer and Fernandez subsequently completed a turnaround for the hosts, only for Chelsea to commit another defensive error from a throw-in. Justin Kluivert arrived unmarked at the back post to level matters.

Bournemouth almost snatched all three points late on. In the 91st minute, the visitors launched their only second-half chance through a swift counter-attack that exploited Chelsea's slow defensive recovery.

Striker Enes Unal found himself unmarked inside the box but fired wide.

Chelsea slip further away from top four

With this home setback, Chelsea have not only missed the chance to move into fourth place but could fall further behind in the race for Champions League qualification. The Blues remain on 30 points in fifth, two points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand and face Leeds United on Thursday.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have reason to celebrate a valuable point on the road. Despite extending their winless run to 10 matches, the Cherries remain comfortably in 15th place with 23 points, nine clear of the relegation zone.

This article was originally published on Trivela.