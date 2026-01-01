Birmingham City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Davies' side in 2026 winter window

By Darren Plant | 01 Jan 2026 07:40

Birmingham City's form during the closing weeks of 2025 is expected to lead to Blues officials looking to shake-up Chris Davies' squad during the winter transfer window.

Now only outsiders to earn promotion courtesy of their position in the Championship table, Birmingham should add to the 11 players that were acquired during the summer.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Birmingham City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Birmingham City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Birmingham City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Birmingham City net spend: January 2026

Birmingham City total spend January 2026: £0m

Birmingham City total income January 2026: £0m

Birmingham City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Birmingham City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.