Transfer news and rumours today: Everton 'battle', Atletico Madrid agreement, Newcastle United 'exit'

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 08:00

Everton will face competition for Chelsea striker Tyrique George from Sunderland, the latest report has claimed.

The Toffees earned a point on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium.

Though the point will be seen positively by David Moyes, he will be concerned that his team failed to produce a shot in the first half.

The long-term injury suffered by creator Jack Grealish has not helped matters in the final third, and fans are keen for the Merseysiders to strengthen before the closure of the winter window on Monday.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea are open to offers for striker Gerorge, but while Everton are said to hold interest, Sunderland are also hoping to sign him.

Atletico Madrid are reported to have matched Fenerbahce's offer for Ademola Lookman from Atalanta BC.

With the January transfer window set to close on Monday, clubs across Europe are scrambling to complete deals before the deadline.

Atletico Madrid may be in need of offensive additions if they are to get past Club Brugge later in February and advance into the Champions League's round of 16.

Diego Simeone's side have scored one or fewer goals in seven of their past eight games in all competitions, and it is hard to see them achieving success this term without delving into the market.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Atletico have agreed a £34.62m deal with Atalanta, with the Spanish giants ahead of Fenerbahce in the race for his signature.

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is wanted by six Championship clubs, the latest report has revealed.

The Magpies were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool on Saturday, and the defeat extended their winless streak in the Premier League to three games.

Boss Eddie Howe has faced scrutiny for his team's underperformance this season, and he will hope to still be in charge in the summer so that he can oversee an overhaul of the squad.

Centre-back Lascelles is 32 and his contract at Newcastle will expire at the end of 2025-26, and he will be free to leave for free unless new terms can be agreed.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims that six Championship clubs including Leicester City and Birmingham City hold interest in the defender.