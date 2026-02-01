Man Utd vs. Fulham: Michael Carrick out to equal Ruben Amorim best in Premier League showdown

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 06:50 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 06:50

Manchester United interim Michael Carrick could already equal a Ruben Amorim Red Devils best in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The erstwhile midfielder has wasted no time stamping his authority on the current Man Utd squad, masterminding two terrific victories over title-chasing Manchester City and Arsenal since taking the reins.

A 2-0 derby triumph over Pep Guardiola's men preceded a shock 3-2 success at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, where Man United became the first team to beat Arsenal away from home in any tournament this season.

That victory in North London also saw Man United become the first team in nearly 16 years to win back-to-back Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top two of the table, and the Red Devils are heavy favourites to get the better of Fulham in gameweek 24 too.

Should the 20-time English champions prevail, Carrick would have won three successive Premier League games as Man Utd manager, equalling the longest winning streak that Amorim ever managed in the competition.

Michael Carrick can equal Ruben Amorim best in Man Utd vs. Fulham

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Portuguese took charge of 47 top-flight matches for Man Utd but only managed a three-match winning sequence once, overseeing triumphs over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion in October 2025.

Amorim's winning streak was then halted in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in early November, and he only registered another three Premier League victories before being relieved of his duties.

Meanwhile, Carrick is still unbeaten in five matches as Man Utd caretaker manager across his two spells in charge, firstly masterminding two wins and a draw in late 2021 after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Englishman therefore boasts a striking four wins and one stalemate from all of his matches as Red Devils boss, and across the tenures of Carrick, Amorim and Darren Fletcher, Man United are unbeaten in six straight Premier League games.

No other team in the division is on a longer undefeated sequence than the 20-time champions, who last enjoyed a better unbeaten streak during the 2021-22 campaign, going eight games without a loss under Ralf Rangnick.

Man Utd vs. Fulham: Why Patrick Dorgu absence could be devastating for Carrick

© Imago / APL

Key to Man Utd's resurgence under Carrick has been the reinvigorated Patrick Dorgu, who found the back of the net against Man City before submitting his goal-of-the-season contender in the win over Arsenal.

The former Lecce man has thrived in a more attacking role of late, but he also suffered a serious hamstring issue at the Emirates last weekend, one that could apparently sideline him for around 10 weeks.

Not only has Dorgu delivered goals for Man Utd, he has also banked two assists in his last seven games, and he ranked top in several statistical categories before the start of the gameweek.

Prior to Saturday, Dorgu was first for chances created (14) and fouls won (18) in the Premier League since December 21, as well as winning possession 43 times, the joint second-highest figure.

The winger's absence could therefore have a serious negative impact on Sunday's hosts, but with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Mason Mount waiting in the wings, Amorim is well-stocked when it comes to alternatives.