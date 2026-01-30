Transfer news and rumours today: Jean-Philippe Mateta 'pushes' for Milan move as Forest 'eye' McNeil

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jan 2026 20:32 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 20:32

Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly formally notified the Crystal Palace hierarchy of his intention to join AC Milan.

Although a deal was previously in place for the 28-year-old to complete a move to San Siro in June 2026, Fabrizio Romano now claims that the forward is pushing for the transfer to be brought forward to this window.

Mateta is said to have agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri on a contract worth around €3.5m (£3m) net per year, as he looks to test himself at the top level of European football.

As a result, Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that the striker will not feature in the matchday squad for Sunday’s pivotal clash away to Nottingham Forest.

The Palace boss indicated that the player’s mindset is not currently right for him to perform, with speculation over his future continuing to escalate.

Forest weighing up late move for Premier League winger

© Imago

Forest are considering a late bid for Everton wide man Dwight McNeil, according to Sky Sports News.

Sean Dyche, who gave McNeil his senior debut at Burnley before working with him again at Goodison Park, is known to be a firm admirer of the 26-year-old.

This season, McNeil has slipped down the pecking order at Everton, making only seven Premier League starts under David Moyes as the Merseyside outfit fights to avoid relegation.

The winger is into the final 18 months of his current deal, a situation that could push the Toffees to entertain a decent offer before his market value starts to drop.

However, any prospective transfer is complicated by Everton’s need to secure an adequate replacement before allowing him to leave.

Atalanta and Fenerbahce still haggling over Lookman fee structure

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Fenerbahce have reached a verbal agreement on a €40m (£33.4m) package to sign Ademola Lookman.

While the overall fee is understood to have been agreed, Atalanta BC are yet to sign off on the proposed schedule and conditions of the payments from the Turkish giants.

The structure of the deal remains the main obstacle, with the Bergamo club’s board keen to secure the most advantageous financial terms.

As such, the transfer has not yet been rubber-stamped despite notable progress being made over the past 48 hours.

Talks are believed to be continuing in an effort to strike a compromise before the winter transfer window closes.