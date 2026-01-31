Saturday's Premier League predictions including Leeds United vs. Arsenal and Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 06:00

There are five Premier League matches on Saturday, with division leaders Arsenal in action alongside Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea will host West Ham United before Liverpool welcome Newcastle United in the late start, while there are three 3pm kickoffs, including Arsenal away to Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Premier League games.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leaders vs. Leeds United is on the menu at Elland Road this Saturday, as Arsenal endeavour to end their Premier League rut away to Daniel Farke's side.

The Gunners have endured a dismal three-game winless run in the top flight, whereas the Whites are strengthening their survival credentials by the week.

We say: Leeds 1-1 Arsenal

There will be no quick fix to Arsenal's perpetual attacking problems - as games against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Man Utd and Kairat demonstrated - and Arteta's backline is also not as impenetrable as it once was.

Faced with a Leeds side who have taken points off of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea at Elland Road this season, we can see the Gunners falling short once again, as the manner of Wednesday's second-half performance was extremely alarming.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Action Plus

Two teams separated by just three points in the Premier League table meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Everton.

While the Seagulls currently sit 12th and need a win to climb back into the top half of the table, the Toffees occupy 10th position and are eyeing up the European places.

We say: Brighton 1-1 Everton

Only three of the last 16 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton have ended as a draw (five Brighton wins, eight Everton wins), but we can envisage a closely-contested battle being played out on this occasion.

The Toffees have been involved in several low-scoring matches this term and they may find a way to frustrated the Seagulls en route to claiming a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Action Plus

A resurgent Bournemouth side travel to Molineux to face Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

After winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture in August, the Cherries are looking to complete the league double over the Old Gold for the third time in their history, previously doing so in 1985-86 (third tier) and 2014-15 (Championship).

We say: Wolves 1-3 Bournemouth

If previous meetings are anything to go by, a feisty affair cannot be ruled out given that there have been five red cards in 11 Premier League clashes between Wolves and Bournemouth. Of all PL fixtures to have been played more than 10 times, only Aston Villa versus Portsmouth averages a sending off more often (one every two matches, seven in 14).

The Old Gold will back themselves to produce another spirited display on home soil, but that may not be enough to claim a positive result this weekend. Indeed, we are backing the attack-minded Cherries to outscore their opponents on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolves vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Fresh from their Champions League triumph in midweek, Chelsea welcome a resurgent West Ham United outfit to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League London derby on Saturday evening.

The two teams meet for the first time since August when the Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over a Graham Potter-led Hammers side at the London Stadium.

We say: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Chelsea are sure to have taken note of West Ham’s recent revival and their renewed threat in the final third, but the Blues will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top this weekend.

Rosenior’s side have looked stronger as a team in recent weeks and even if Palmer is not named in the starting lineup once again, Chelsea should still have enough quality on display to get the job done and boost their top-five hopes.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Anfield is the venue for a Premier League battle of the north on Saturday night, when Liverpool and Newcastle United will both endeavour to get their top-four charges back on track.

The Reds still have not won a top-flight game in 2026, while the Magpies lamented the absence of the indispensable Bruno Guimaraes in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

We say: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

Howe faces quite the quandary here - persist with the three-man backline that frustrated PSG, or revert to a more attacking setup against Liverpool's ravaged backline.

Either way, the Magpies' persistent problems on the road should rule out the possibility of a famous win, but Liverpool are averaging their lowest goals per game in a Premier League season since 2011-12 and could be made to wait even longer for a first top-flight success of 2026.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups