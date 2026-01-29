Preview: Leeds United vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 10:31

Leaders vs. Leeds United is on the menu at Elland Road this Saturday, as Arsenal endeavour to end their Premier League rut away to Daniel Farke's side.

The Gunners have endured a dismal three-game winless run in the top flight, whereas the Whites are strengthening their survival credentials by the week.

Match preview

Whether it be the effects of an unrelenting schedule, familiar problems rearing their ugly heads or their opponents simply finding a second wind, a few cracks have begun to appear in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge.

As was the case in 2021 - when Michael Carrick masterminded a 3-2 comeback win for Manchester United at Old Trafford - the interim Red Devils boss masterminded a magnificent identical success at the Emirates last Sunday, when both the red and blue halves of the city celebrated.

While Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha may not score sweeter goals this season, Arsenal's 0.39 Expected Goals from open play told the story of a side who are flattering to deceive in build-up phases once more - a familiar tale for a good 18 months now.

Manchester City and Aston Villa's triumphs before Arsenal's defeat means that the Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League table now reads four points, and despite still boasting the joint-best away record in the top flight, only two of their last six PL away games have ended in victory.

Mikel Arteta's men at least got back to victorious ways in Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League success over Kairat - which saw them end the league phase with a 100% winning record - but the second 45 was another torturous watch for the Emirates faithful in an attacking sense.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking of painful second halves, the travelling Leeds contingent were in dreamland at half time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where James Justin's strike put the Whites in control against David Moyes's Everton.

However, Farke's men - who had bested Derby County and Fulham prior to their trip to Merseyside - were agonisingly denied a third straight win in all competitions, as the man of the moment Thierno Barry levelled for Everton in the final 15 minutes.

Nevertheless, every point may prove to be a precious point in the fight against relegation for 16th-placed Leeds, who now sit six points clear of the drop zone thanks in no small part to their stellar home form.

Indeed, the Whites have suffered just two Premier League losses at Elland Road this season, have gone unbeaten in five since that 2-1 reverse to Aston Villa in November, and have scored in 10 of their 11 top-flight games on their own turf in 2025-26.

Leeds failed to fire in their last home match vs. Arsenal, though - a 1-0 defeat in October 2022 - and the Gunners' 5-0 drubbing at the Emirates represented their sixth straight league win over Saturday's hosts.

Leeds United Premier League form:

D

D

D

L

W

D

Leeds United form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

W

D

Arsenal Premier League form:

W

W

W

D

D

L

Arsenal form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Neither William Saliba nor Jurrien Timber were available for Arsenal's victory over Kairat due to niggles, although the pair are not thought to be nursing anything serious and should be fine for Saturday's game.

In addition, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino will return from suspensions to further strengthen Arteta's squad, meaning that 16-year-old Max Dowman (ankle) may be the visitors' only absentee at Elland Road.

The vast majority of starters from Wednesday night will make way for the established first XI, but after claiming a goal and assist during a wonderful 45-minute cameo, Kai Havertz has undoubtedly put himself in contention for a first Premier League start of the season.

On Leeds' end, Farke could also receive a couple of boosts on the fitness front, as Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor) and Daniel James (thigh) may both return for the visit of the league leaders.

However, defender Jaka Bijol faces around a month out with his thigh injury, so Sebastiaan Bornauw should continue in the hosts' 3-5-2 setup, which ought to frustrate Arteta's men to no end.

Following his sensational six-game scoring run from November to December, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted just once in his last five Premier League games, and the 28-year-old is also without a goal against Arsenal since 2020.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Bornauw; Bogle, Gruev, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

We say: Leeds United 1-1 Arsenal

There will be no quick fix to Arsenal's perpetual attacking problems - as games against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Man Utd and Kairat demonstrated - and Arteta's backline is also not as impenetrable as it once was.

Faced with a Leeds side who have taken points off of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea at Elland Road this season, we can see the Gunners falling short once again, as the manner of Wednesday's second-half performance was extremely alarming.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.