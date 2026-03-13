Michael Carrick addresses Man Utd forward's future with Old Trafford exit imminent

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 14:26

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said that 'nothing in football surprises him' when asked about the struggles of Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, and he is set to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer despite once being regarded as one of the best young attackers in world football.

Sancho arrived at Man United from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of £73m in the summer of 2021, but he has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for the club.

The forward is currently on loan at Aston Villa, and he has been a regular for Unai Emery's side this season, featuring on 29 occasions, scoring once and registering one assist.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Sancho's Man Utd contract will expire this summer

Man United are set to face Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, and Carrick was asked about Sancho's struggles during his press conference on Friday.

Carrick did not offer any indications over Sancho's future, but it is understood that the club have already made the decision to release him on a free transfer.

"You can never be surprised with anything in football. I think it's one of those things. Sometimes you come to a club, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't quite work," Carrick told reporters.

"That's natural, it happens at every club. Jadon's got talent, that's why he came to the club to start with and he's had some really good moments.

"For whatever reason, I don't know, I've not been here for a period of time. He's ended up finding himself at Aston Villa, so he had obviously a good spell at Dortmund as well.

© Imago

Dortmund are being linked with a third move for Sancho

"He's certainly got talent and he's playing a lot this season so credit to him for that and he is having an impact you know and playing a lot of games, what happens next and how we move forward, we'll just have to wait and see."

Sancho's best football of his career has been played at Dortmund, and it is being reported that the Bundesliga outfit are considering a third move for the attacker.

Across two previous spells - one of which was a loan move from Man United - Sancho has managed 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 appearances for BVB in all competitions.

Dortmund are believed to have held 'internal talks' over a return, although there is thought to have been disagreements among senior figures at the club over the attacker.