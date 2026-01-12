Championship transfer news: Birmingham City at 'final stage' of negotiations for 49-game La Liga midfielder

By Darren Plant | 12 Jan 2026 10:23

Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on a deal for Girona midfielder Jhon Solis.

Despite being regarded as one of the pre-season promotion favourites, Blues currently find themselves down in 14th position in the Championship table.

The job of head coach Chris Davies has allegedly come under threat, even with Birmingham having got back on track with victories over Championship leaders Coventry and FA Cup opponents Cambridge United since the turn of the year.

Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner has already been added to the squad and more fresh arrivals are expected to follow.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Solis is likely to be the next fresh face through the door at St Andrew's.

Birmingham to sign La Liga midfielder

The report claims that negotiations are already at the final stages between the two clubs.

Furthermore, Solis is said to be ready to take on a new challenge after being contracted to Girona since the beginning of 2023.

During that time, the 21-year-old has racked up 61 appearances in all competitions, including 49 in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

Solis made substitute outings against each of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal last season, featuring either as a centre-back or defensive midfielder.

Playing in the engine room is his preferred position, but the Colombian is also capable of being deployed down the right flank.

While a total of 12 appearances have been made in Spain's top flight during 2025-26, the last of his three starts came in September.

A statement signing for Birmingham?

Although Solis will be relatively unheard of on English shores, signing a 21-year-old South American with the aforementioned experience will only excite Birmingham fans.

The club are attempting to sign players who strengthen their promotion bid and have the qualities to make an impression in the Premier League should they get there.

Birmingham currently trail the playoff spots by seven points with 20 matches remaining, and supporters will expect the club's board to kick-on with more additions.